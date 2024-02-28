Advertisement

In a recent interview that has sparked discussions among cricket enthusiasts globally, Azam Khan, a rising talent in Pakistan's cricketing realm, has delved into the perennial debate: Who holds the title of the best finisher in cricket? Renowned for his formidable hitting prowess, Khan offered his perspective on this enduring topic, contributing his voice to the ongoing dialogue.

Azam Khan picks MS Dhoni over AB de Villiers as best finisher in cricket

The comparison among stalwarts such as Jos Buttler, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, AB de Villiers, and MS Dhoni has captivated cricket aficionados for years. These players have garnered widespread acclaim for their knack for steering their teams to victory through their exceptional finishing abilities.

In a segment titled 'Pick the Best' for CricWick, Azam Khan was presented with various options but chose to focus on De Villiers and Dhoni, ultimately siding with MSD over ABD. “This is a tough one (on choosing between ABD and MSD). But as a finisher I would choose Dhoni. 100 percent,” Azam Khan said while speaking to Roha Nadeem.

MS Dhoni is set to make his return to the cricket field during the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Fans can anticipate him once again leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad. Dhoni played a pivotal role in guiding CSK to their fifth IPL title last year, a victory that tied the record for the most titles in the tournament's history.

Following the conclusion of the final match, Dhoni reassured his fans and supporters that he would make a final appearance in IPL 2024. The upcoming season of IPL is slated to begin on March 22 with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As far as AB de Villiers is concerned, the former South African cricketer announced retirement from all forms of the game after IPL 2021. He currently does commentary work and runs a channel on YouTube.