English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Pakistan’s on-field performances not affected by frequent changes in PCB, says acting chairman

Addressing the media here on Friday, Khawar asserted that there were several other reasons for the team’s below-par showing.

Press Trust Of India
PCB
PCB | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The newly-appointed acting chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shah Khawar on Friday said frequent changes in the board are not responsible for the national team’s poor on-field performances in the last one year.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Khawar asserted that there were several other reasons for the team’s below-par showing.

Advertisement

“I don’t think changes in the board in the last one year have affected the team. It might be a minor reason, but there are other other factors and once the new board of governors is formed and the new chairman takes charge, they will look into this,” he said.

Khawar also insisted that there was no interference from the government in the cricket board’s affairs.

Advertisement

“It is a wrong impression that the ministry of inter provincial coordination or government interferes in cricket affairs or is taking decisions,” he said.

“The patron in chief of the board, as per powers vested in him and laid out in the PCB constitution, has taken decisions and is authorised to do this,” he added.

Advertisement

Khawar said the board remains an independent body and functions as such, adding that normalcy will be restored once the new board of governors is formed.

Khawar also confirmed being informed by Mohammad Hafeez, the incumbent director of the Pakistan team, that many players were more worried about their contracts in white-ball leagues rather than being focussed on the job, during recent tours of Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

“This is an issue which needs serious reflection because while we don’t want players to suffer financially, it is also important to make them realise, especially those centrally contracted to the board, that their first priority should always be the national team,” he said.

Khawar confirmed Hafeez met him informally on Thursday and that he did not call him for a meeting.

Advertisement

“Hafeez was in the board offices and he wished to see me, so I met him with chief selector, Wahab Riaz and the chief operating officer Salman Naseer and he informally conveyed his concerns to us,” he said.

Khawar said that Hafeez had also asked about getting his three-year contract in place, but was informed in return that the patron in chief would decide.

Advertisement

Additionally, a proper advertising process had to be followed before hiring anyone to this main post.

“He also wanted to know about some dues from the board as he had gone on a one month contract which expired on 15th December,” he said.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sid-Kiara Give Us Ethnic Fashion Goals

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  2. 6 Dead, 46 Others Missing As Landslides Hit Southern Philippines

    World7 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  4. Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement