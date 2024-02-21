English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 10:56 IST

Passengers' enthusiastic 'Sachin Sachin' chants on flight with Tendulkar abuzz the internet-WATCH

On a recent flight, passengers' spirited 'Sachin Sachin' chants in the company of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar caused a new viral sensation online.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sachin Tendulkar and fans in a flight
Sachin Tendulkar and fans in a flight | Image:X/screengrab
Sachin Tendulkar stands as one of the greatest cricketers in history, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. His influence in India is unparalleled, with nearly every individual sharing an emotional connection to the former cricketer. Tendulkar's prowess on the pitch and his humility off it have earned him enduring adoration and respect worldwide.

‘Sachin, Sachin’ chants go viral as co-passengers salutate Sachin Tendulkar

For nearly three decades, the resounding shout of 'Sachin, Sachin!' has been an intrinsic part of Indian cricket culture, symbolising Indian cricket fans' deep admiration for the renowned batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar burst onto the international scene at the astonishingly early age of 16 in 1989, quickly rising to become one of the sport's most revered stars. Despite concluding his stellar playing career in 2013, fans' affection for the cricket great remains unshakeable.

Recently, a pleasant occurrence occurred when a video surfaced on social media showing passengers on a flight spontaneously singing Sachin's name. The outpouring of compassion and respect for Tendulkar throughout the trip is a reminder of his lasting popularity. This evocative scene, mirroring innumerable instances of ardent stadium chants, highlights Tendulkar's eternal link with his supporters, which has endured long after he departed from international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar made headlines when he travelled to Kashmir and was enthralled with the area's spectacular beauty. Tendulkar was joined by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara as they marveled at the breathtaking scenery. The family visited a bat production facility in Charsoo, which is located along the Srinagar-Jammu route and spoke with the employees there.

Tendulkar posted a picture of their amazing vacation to Instagram and called Kashmir, the northernmost part of India, "closest to heaven on earth." This declaration captures the cricket legend's and his family's deep reaction to Kashmir's breathtaking natural beauty.

Sachin Tendulkar is largely regarded as one of the best batters in cricket history, and he remains the most prolific run scorer. Tendulkar scored 34,327 runs in 664 matches, including 200 Tests, 463 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and one Twenty20 International. Notably, he is the first batsman in international cricket history to reach a century of centuries. Among his extraordinary exploits, Tendulkar scored 51 hundred in Test matches and 49 centuries in ODIs, demonstrating his exceptional skill and consistency at the top level of the game.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:56 IST

