×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

PBKS IPL 2024 Match List: Full Punjab Kings schedule, date, time, squad and more

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, let's take a note of the Punjab Kings full schedule, and also peek at their updated squad to gauge the depth.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It's that time of the year again when the looming IPL season starts picking up the buzz, and fans start to contemplate the fixture dates, venues, and timing of their favourite IPL franchise. To spread information regarding the same, in this piece, the fanatics of Punjab Kings will be catered. Thus, without further ado, let's find out the fixture details of PBKS and also take a peek at their final squad to gauge the depth. 

Also Read | SRH IPL 2024 Match List: Full Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule, date, time

Advertisement

Punjab Kings schedule for IPL 2024

IPL 2024 is scheduled to start on March 22, 2024, and, Punjab Kings will begin its campaign on March 23, 2024, against Delhi Capitals. Following that, they will take on RCB on March 25. Afterwards, contests against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will await.

Advertisement
  • Mar 23: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (3.30 PM)
  • March 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7.30 PM)
  • Mar 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7.30 PM)
  • April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7.30 PM)

Notably, BCCI is yet to announce the full schedule of the IPL. Thus, as of now the information related to the first four matches is known. However, this page will be modified as soon as an update is available.

Advertisement

Also Read | DC IPL 2024 Match List: Full Delhi Capitals schedule, date, time, squad

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2024

Punjab Kings have constantly made changes in their squad over the years, however, the favorable results are still hard to come by. They have gone on to add more arsenal in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, thus, it would be intriguing to witness how PBKS will fare in the 17th season of the IPL.

PBKS squad for IPL 2024 season: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sidharth Malhotra On How Action In Yodha Is Different From Shershaah

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Arun Govil Shares His Opinion On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Ram In Ramayan

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo