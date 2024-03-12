Advertisement

It's that time of the year again when the looming IPL season starts picking up the buzz, and fans start to contemplate the fixture dates, venues, and timing of their favourite IPL franchise. To spread information regarding the same, in this piece, the fanatics of Punjab Kings will be catered. Thus, without further ado, let's find out the fixture details of PBKS and also take a peek at their final squad to gauge the depth.

Also Read | SRH IPL 2024 Match List: Full Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule, date, time

Advertisement

Punjab Kings schedule for IPL 2024

IPL 2024 is scheduled to start on March 22, 2024, and, Punjab Kings will begin its campaign on March 23, 2024, against Delhi Capitals. Following that, they will take on RCB on March 25. Afterwards, contests against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will await.

Advertisement

Mar 23: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals , Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (3.30 PM)

March 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7.30 PM)

Mar 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings , Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7.30 PM)

April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, (7.30 PM) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Notably, BCCI is yet to announce the full schedule of the IPL. Thus, as of now the information related to the first four matches is known. However, this page will be modified as soon as an update is available.

Advertisement

Also Read | DC IPL 2024 Match List: Full Delhi Capitals schedule, date, time, squad

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2024

Punjab Kings have constantly made changes in their squad over the years, however, the favorable results are still hard to come by. They have gone on to add more arsenal in the IPL 2024 mini-auction, thus, it would be intriguing to witness how PBKS will fare in the 17th season of the IPL.

PBKS squad for IPL 2024 season: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.