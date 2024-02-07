Advertisement

Ravi Shastri was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the BCCI Awards 2023. The grand ceremony took place in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. At the grandeur event, several Indian cricketers' performances in 2023 received a notable mention.

Ravi Shastri leaves players in splits with his hilarious comment

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, lit up the BCCI Awards ceremony with his enthralling speech. Shastri went to the dais to collect his special award and when he took over the mic, laughs spread all around the facility. Known for his witty remarks, Shastri gave a million-dollar advice to all the cricketers present in the room. Hearing his suggestion the players could not control being cracked up.

Ravi Shastri, who lives a buoyant lifestyle, guided players to play in the best of spirits and after completing the on-field job, gulp the same sprits.

"Play in Spirit, and use Spirits after playing hours," Ravi Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri was appointed as the head coach of Team India in 2017. Under his stewardship, India won two Test Series down under and reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. The coach-captain partnership of Shastri and Virat Kohli steered India to the semi-final of ICC ODI World Cup 2019. His time at the helm expired after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

After the coaching stint, Ravi Shastri is back to the place through which he became a household name. Shastri has been a color commentator for over two decades and is back at the comm. box to describe the action through his powerful voice.