English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Play in Spirit, and use Spirits after playing: Ravi Shastri's comment leaves Team India in splits

Ravi Shastri received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI awards. The ceremony took place in Hyderabad just before the start of IND vs ENG series.

Prateek Arya
Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ravi Shastri was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the BCCI Awards 2023. The grand ceremony took place in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. At the grandeur event, several Indian cricketers' performances in 2023 received a notable mention.

3 things you need to know

  • Ravi Shastri won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards
  • During the ceremony, Shastri entertained the audience with his funny wits
  • Ravi Shastri is a former head coach of Team India

Also Read | BCCI Awards: Ashwin gives 'Bazball' answer, McCullum's reaction is gold

Advertisement

Ravi Shastri leaves players in splits with his hilarious comment

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, lit up the BCCI Awards ceremony with his enthralling speech. Shastri went to the dais to collect his special award and when he took over the mic, laughs spread all around the facility. Known for his witty remarks, Shastri gave a million-dollar advice to all the cricketers present in the room. Hearing his suggestion the players could not control being cracked up.

Advertisement

Ravi Shastri, who lives a buoyant lifestyle, guided players to play in the best of spirits and after completing the on-field job, gulp the same sprits.

"Play in Spirit, and use Spirits after playing hours," Ravi Shastri said.

Advertisement

Ravi Shastri was appointed as the head coach of Team India in 2017. Under his stewardship, India won two Test Series down under and reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship. The coach-captain partnership of Shastri and Virat Kohli steered India to the semi-final of ICC ODI World Cup 2019. His time at the helm expired after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

After the coaching stint, Ravi Shastri is back to the place through which he became a household name. Shastri has been a color commentator for over two decades and is back at the comm. box to describe the action through his powerful voice.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Govt to challenge EU's carbon tax proposal at WTO

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement