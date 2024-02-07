Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:55 IST
Prasad hails PM Modi: 'This leadership was required to fulfil an unfulfilled dream of 500 years'
Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has expressed gratitude to PM Modi and his leadership.
Deeply ingrained in the passion towards the devotion of the historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has expressed gratitude to PM Modi and his leadership. Prasad was present in Ayodhya among other notable attendees to witness history in the making.
Venkatesh Prasad hails PM Modi
On January 22, 2023, the inauguration of the Ram Temple successfully took place in Ayodhya. Several prominent names from different industries were present at the holy sight. Among them, Venkatesh Prasad was also there. Having gotten the opportunity to be a part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Prasad was ecstatic and showed his thoughts on social media.
"We are very very fortunate to have Narendra Modi as our Prime Minister. The leadership that was required to ensure this unfulfilled dream of 500 years gets fulfilled provided by him and the Anusthaan that he has followed for the last 11 days , wow. 22nd Jan, Just not a date but a reclaim. Ram Lalla is here and no greater joy than this, Jai Shree Ram."
January 22nd, 2024
