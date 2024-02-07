English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

Prasad hails PM Modi: 'This leadership was required to fulfil an unfulfilled dream of 500 years'

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has expressed gratitude to PM Modi and his leadership.

Prateek Arya
Venkatesh Prasad and PM Modi
Venkatesh Prasad and PM Modi | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Deeply ingrained in the passion towards the devotion of the historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has expressed gratitude to PM Modi and his leadership. Prasad was present in Ayodhya among other notable attendees to witness history in the making.

3 things you need to know

  • Venkatesh Prasad expressed his gratitude to PM Modi
  • Prasad attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
  • Prasad is a former India cricketer

Also Read | Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from two IND vs ENG Tests, has to speak to Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Venkatesh Prasad hails PM Modi

On January 22, 2023, the inauguration of the Ram Temple successfully took place in Ayodhya. Several prominent names from different industries were present at the holy sight. Among them, Venkatesh Prasad was also there. Having gotten the opportunity to be a part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Prasad was ecstatic and showed his thoughts on social media.

Advertisement

"We are very very fortunate to have Narendra Modi as our Prime Minister. The leadership that was required to ensure this unfulfilled dream of 500 years gets fulfilled provided by him and the Anusthaan that he has followed for the last 11 days , wow. 22nd Jan, Just not a date but a reclaim. Ram Lalla is here and no greater joy than this, Jai Shree Ram."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer

    Videos5 minutes ago

  2. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  4. Rose Day: Tips To Preserve Flowers Gifted By Your Loved Ones

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  5. Solutions3X Redefines Education for US Healthcare With New Tech

    Initiatives9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement