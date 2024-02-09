Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw was hailed as one of the brightest stars in the realm of Indian Cricket. The young India batter has made his return grandly after recovering from an injury he sustained nearly five months back. Shaw is now back in competitive cricket and has put up a solid impact in his appearance at a Ranji Trophy match with Mumbai. Shaw returned to competitive cricket in a Ranji Trophy match against Bengal last week, following an almost five-month absence. Mumbai won that match by an innings and four runs. But Shaw is making waves with his big-money innings that he put up in the ongoing Ranji match

Prithvi Shaw smashes BIG TIME! Puts up big numbers for Mumbai in his return

Prithvi Shaw, 24, put up massive numbers in his competitive return at a Ranji Trophy match. On Friday, Shaw scored a century on Day One of the Ranji match against Chattisgarh. The opening batter scored 159 runs off 185 balls while striking 18 fours and three sixes. He caused tremendous damage to the opposition bowling line-up before being taken out by Vishvash Malik. Shaw was the highest run scorer for Mumbai as the team reached 310 runs with the loss of four wickets on Day 1 at Stumps.

While competing in County Cricket with Northamptonshire, Prithvi Shaw injured his knee during a match and missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. But the batter has returned with an aim, and his comeback was highly anticipated among the fans.

With a career full of ups and downs, Prithvi Shaw has showcased intent. However, his IPL 2023 stint was a point of concern after he hit just 106 runs in eight matches for the Delhi Capitals. Shaw received intense criticism from DC coach Ricky Ponting but was surprisingly retained ahead of the 2024 IPL Auction. The opener will be looking for his redemption in the upcoming series and is expected to keep the current momentum going.