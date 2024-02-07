English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:54 IST

One of the most talented players in Indian cricket is finally making a comeback in Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw returns to Mumbai squad after recovering from knee injury, ready for Ranji Trophy clash against Bengal at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Kuldeep Yadav congratulated by Prithvi Shaw
Kuldeep Yadav congratulated by Prithvi Shaw | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

In an exciting Group Stage clash of the Ranji Trophy, Bengal will face off against Mumbai at Eden Gardens. Bengal's talented roster includes captain Manoj Tiwary and strong batsmen such as Ranjot Singh Khaira and Shreyansh Ghosh. Meanwhile, Mumbai will bring their A-game to the pitch, making for a thrilling encounter that's sure to showcase top-class cricket at one of India's most iconic stadiums.

3 things you need to know

  • Prithvi Shaw has returned from his knee injury 
  • Prithvi Shaw suffered a knee injury last year 
  • Shaw will soon return to action 

Also Read: Ben Stokes names ONE Indian cricketer who has influenced him the most

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw has joined Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad 

In a momentous development, opener Prithvi Shaw is set to make a comeback for the Mumbai team in the given Ranji Trophy 2024. Shaw has been named to Mumbai's Ranji side for the crucial match against Bengal in Kolkata on February 2nd, after permission from the National Cricket Academy.

Advertisement

Shaw had been out of professional cricket since suffering a knee injury in August 2023. The injury happened during his time with Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Championship, when they faced Durham. As a result, Shaw was unable to participate in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy or Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign.

Shaw had a thorough recovery programme after his injury, overseen by the National Cricket Academy's medical staff in Bengaluru. After a six-month break, the 24-year-old is now getting ready to play cricket again and is keen to improve his batting skills in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Advertisement

Shaw, who will play for the Delhi Capitals in the league's 17th season, hopes to make a big impression following a quiet season at the plate the previous year. The Mumbai-born cricketer, who made his India debut in 2018, has experience in both the Test and limited-overs formats. He has played for his nation in five Test matches, six ODIs, and one Twenty20 match. Shaw is ready to take advantage of the chance to show off his skills and have a big impact on his team's performance in cricket as he gets ready for his return.

How has Mumbai dwelled in the Ranji Trophy 2024 so far?

As they go ready to play Bengal, Mumbai, the most decorated team in Ranji Trophy history, looks to cling onto its lead in the group stage. Mumbai looks to earn a position in the quarter-finals by dominating on the pitch, with Prithvi Shaw's aggressive batting approach at the top of the order. Mumbai's hopes of winning rest on Shaw, whose attacking skills lead the way. If he can contribute significantly at the batting end, his team has a better chance of winning the Ranji Trophy.

Advertisement

Mumbai had three wins and one defeat from their four games, accounting for an incredible 20 points, which puts them atop Group B in the points standings. Mumbai is still capable of winning even without Sarfaraz Khan, who received his first-ever India call-up for the second Test match against England in Vizag. Mumbai's batting order is expected to be strengthened by the return of Prithvi Shaw as they prepare to play Bengal at the storied Eden Gardens on Friday. Mumbai is well-positioned to sustain their winning streak and secure yet another significant victory in their Ranji Trophy campaign with Shaw's addition bolstering their batting lineup with both depth and potency.

Also Read: India coach on young batters: I want them to play with intent

Advertisement

Mumbai's updated roster for Ranji Trophy 2024 

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester D'Souza.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel38 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News42 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education43 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement