In an exciting Group Stage clash of the Ranji Trophy, Bengal will face off against Mumbai at Eden Gardens. Bengal's talented roster includes captain Manoj Tiwary and strong batsmen such as Ranjot Singh Khaira and Shreyansh Ghosh. Meanwhile, Mumbai will bring their A-game to the pitch, making for a thrilling encounter that's sure to showcase top-class cricket at one of India's most iconic stadiums.

3 things you need to know

Prithvi Shaw has returned from his knee injury

Prithvi Shaw suffered a knee injury last year

Shaw will soon return to action

Prithvi Shaw has joined Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad

In a momentous development, opener Prithvi Shaw is set to make a comeback for the Mumbai team in the given Ranji Trophy 2024. Shaw has been named to Mumbai's Ranji side for the crucial match against Bengal in Kolkata on February 2nd, after permission from the National Cricket Academy.

Shaw had been out of professional cricket since suffering a knee injury in August 2023. The injury happened during his time with Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Championship, when they faced Durham. As a result, Shaw was unable to participate in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy or Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign.

Shaw had a thorough recovery programme after his injury, overseen by the National Cricket Academy's medical staff in Bengaluru. After a six-month break, the 24-year-old is now getting ready to play cricket again and is keen to improve his batting skills in time for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Shaw, who will play for the Delhi Capitals in the league's 17th season, hopes to make a big impression following a quiet season at the plate the previous year. The Mumbai-born cricketer, who made his India debut in 2018, has experience in both the Test and limited-overs formats. He has played for his nation in five Test matches, six ODIs, and one Twenty20 match. Shaw is ready to take advantage of the chance to show off his skills and have a big impact on his team's performance in cricket as he gets ready for his return.

💯 on Test debut ✅

Man of the Match on Test debut ✅



Can the Shaw-stopper of the 1st Paytm Test Cricket - #INDvWI match, @PrithviShaw, continue his domination? Watch the 2nd Test, Oct 12 onwards on Star Sports for all the answers. pic.twitter.com/vjzmWOKTd4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2018

How has Mumbai dwelled in the Ranji Trophy 2024 so far?

As they go ready to play Bengal, Mumbai, the most decorated team in Ranji Trophy history, looks to cling onto its lead in the group stage. Mumbai looks to earn a position in the quarter-finals by dominating on the pitch, with Prithvi Shaw's aggressive batting approach at the top of the order. Mumbai's hopes of winning rest on Shaw, whose attacking skills lead the way. If he can contribute significantly at the batting end, his team has a better chance of winning the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai had three wins and one defeat from their four games, accounting for an incredible 20 points, which puts them atop Group B in the points standings. Mumbai is still capable of winning even without Sarfaraz Khan, who received his first-ever India call-up for the second Test match against England in Vizag. Mumbai's batting order is expected to be strengthened by the return of Prithvi Shaw as they prepare to play Bengal at the storied Eden Gardens on Friday. Mumbai is well-positioned to sustain their winning streak and secure yet another significant victory in their Ranji Trophy campaign with Shaw's addition bolstering their batting lineup with both depth and potency.

Mumbai's updated roster for Ranji Trophy 2024

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Aditya Dhumal, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester D'Souza.

