Published 10:51 IST, September 1st 2024

Purani Dilli 6 beat West Delhi Lions by 6 wickets, climb to 3rd place in DPL

Kesha Dalal played a match-winning knock as he smashed 47 runs off 30 balls. Ayush Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for Purani Dilli 6.