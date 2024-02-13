Advertisement

India clinched a resounding 106-run victory over England in the second Test, leveling the series at 1-1. The match, held from February 2nd to 5th, featured India's imposing first innings total of 396, bolstered by Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable 209. Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling, claiming 6 wickets for 45 runs, played a pivotal role. England scored 253 in their first innings, while in the second innings, India reached 255 and setting a total target of 399 but England were restricted to 292. Jasprit Bumrah's stellar showing earned him the Player of the Match accolade. The upcoming 3rd Test will see India in action at Rajkot on February 15, 2024.

Ian Bell made a huge statement about the England Cricket Team

Former England batsman Ian Bell feels England has made tremendous progress in the current five-match Test series against India. The impending third Test at Rajkot is critical since the series is tied at 1-1, with each team having won one game. Bell emphasised the need for an English batter to replicate Ollie Pope's stunning performance in Hyderabad, when he hit 196 runs, in order to properly challenge India. In an interview with Sky Sports, Bell emphasised England's resilience, claiming that they have been able to push India back throughout the series thanks to their competitive spirit and determination. Ian Bell said:

“I suppose the Indian media was very confident that it's going to be 5-0 before the series started. No doubt that this India team is worried about this England side, which is great. I think England have thrown some real punches to push India back,” “It's going to come down to again, someone like Ollie Pope did in that first game to get a big hundred, that's really important to really put yourself in the game, but they look threatening,” “I think the Indian lineup has got amazing amount of talent, but again, there will be doubt there. Not that they don’t have the talent and ability, but I feel there will a bit more pressure at the moment on India. Let’s hope so. But it's in the balance right now. But I think if someone can do what Ollie Pope did in the first Test, we can put pressure on India,”

Bell also stated that India is under increasing strain, despite their powerful batting order. As the series develops, all eyes will be on the next Test in Rajkot, where India hopes to establish a lead over England. Notably, this match marks Ben Stokes' 100th Test appearance, making him the 16th English cricketer to reach that milestone. With the series equally matched, India will look to grasp the chance to establish an advantage in the five-match Test series against England, particularly in a venue like Rajkot, which has only held two Test matches before.