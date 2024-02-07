Advertisement

The Indian cricket team is now playing England in their first Test match of five in Hyderabad. England won the toss and decided to bat first. England had reached 108/3 in 28 overs at lunch on the opening day of the Test. Joe Root is undefeated at 18*, with Jonny Bairstow at 32*. Ashwin took two wickets for India, while Jadeja took one. The contest is well positioned for further action at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja create history together

During India's first Test against England in Hyderabad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja set a new partnership record, beating Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Their teamwork resulted in their 502nd Test wicket, surpassing Kumble and Harbhajan's total of 501 wickets in 54 matches.

While Ashwin and Jadeja are currently India's most successful Test bowling partnership, English pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad hold the overall record for the most wickets taken by a bowling duo. Anderson and Broad have taken an amazing 1039 wickets in 138 Tests. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are the most successful of the currently active combinations, having taken 643 wickets in 81 Tests.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got off to a good start in the match after winning the toss on Day 1, but pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj failed to make an early impression. However, India was able to disrupt England's aggressive approach by bringing spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to the bowling assault.

England reached 50 runs in just 11 overs, with Duckett sweeping Jadeja for a boundary in his second over. Unfortunately, Duckett's aggressive innings came to an end in the next over when Ashwin removed him LBW, just missing the inside edge. Duckett, who scored 35 runs off 39 deliveries, elected to contest the judgement with a DRS review, but replays revealed that the ball would have touched the top of the leg stump. This dismissal came in the 12th over.

A little more than two overs later, in the 15th over, Jadeja took the wicket of Ollie Pope, who was caught by captain Rohit Sharma for one run off 11 balls. Pope tripped while attempting an aggressive shot at a flighted delivery, and Rohit made the catch in the slips.

The third wicket fell in the 16th over, when Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley for 20 runs off 40 balls. Crawley mistimed an Ashwin delivery and lofted it to mid-off, where Mohammed Siraj made a diving catch. At the time of writing, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root were holding the crease for England, attempting to recover from early defeats.

Who is the most successful bowling pair in India?

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have emerged as the most successful bowling pair for India, collectively claiming 503 wickets in 50 Tests. They surpassed the former leading pair of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, who achieved 501 wickets in 54 Tests. Additionally, the historical duo of Bishan Bedi and BS Chandrasekhar collected 368 wickets in 42 Tests, further validating the impressive feat of Ashwin and Jadeja in Indian cricket history.