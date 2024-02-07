Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Rajat Patidar's BIG statement, tells selectors he is ready for Team India with 140 runs vs ENG lions

England Lions continued to dominate India A despite a rollicking unbeaten hundred from Rajat Patidar on the second day of their first unofficial Test. Patidar made 140 off 132 balls with 18 fours and five sixes but India A could only make 215 for eight at close, replying to England's mammoth 553

Press Trust Of India
Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar | Image:KSCA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

England Lions continued to dominate India A despite a rollicking unbeaten hundred from Rajat Patidar on the second day of their first unofficial Test here on Thursday.

Patidar made 140 off 132 balls with 18 fours and five sixes but India A could only make 215 for eight at close, replying to England's mammoth 553 for eight declared in first innings.

Advertisement

India A are still trailing by 338 runs.

Pacer Matthew Fisher led England's bowling with a four-wicket burst (4/57) while he received strong support from fellow pacer Matthew Potts (2/26) and left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson (2/43).

Advertisement

India A were, in fact, in all kind of trouble early on at 24 for four and later slipped to 95 for seven.

However, Patidar found some late support from Tushar Deshpande, who scored India's second highest individual score of 23, and Navdeep Saini as India A struggled past the 200-run mark.

Advertisement

Earlier, England, starting from their overnight 382 for 3, motored on riding on a fine 125 off 182 balls by captain Josh Bohannon, who resumed the day from 93.

Bohannon got excellent support from Dan Mousley (68 off 115 balls) and Potts (44 not out) and Jack Carson (53).

Advertisement

For India, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took four wickets (4/137).

Brief scores: England Lions: 553 for 8 declared in 118 overs (Keaton Jennings 154, Josh Bohanan 125, Alex Lees 73, Dan Mousley 68, Jack Carson 53; Manav Suthar 4/137) vs India A: 215 for 8 in 40 overs (Rajat Patidar 140; Matt Fisher 4/57). 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World30 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement