sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Ratan Tata: The Titan Who Moulded India's Legendary Captains MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly And Vengsarkar

Published 02:08 IST, October 10th 2024

Ratan Tata: The Titan Who Moulded India's Legendary Captains MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly And Vengsarkar

Indian business leader Ratan Tata, revered as one of the country's most visionary industrialists, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ratan Tata, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Dilip Vengsarkar
Ratan Tata, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Dilip Vengsarkar | Image: Tata/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

02:03 IST, October 10th 2024