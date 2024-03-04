Advertisement

After enduring two consecutive losses in the Women’s Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) bounced back with a commanding performance in their fifth fixture against UP Warriorz on Monday, March 4, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts set a formidable total of 198/3 in their allotted 20 overs, led by their captain Smriti Mandhana's brilliant knock of 80 runs off 50 balls.

Ellyse Perry breaks car window

Smriti Mandhana's stellar performance was complemented by Ellyse Perry, who contributed a superb half-century, scoring 58 runs from 37 deliveries. Perry's innings included four boundaries and an equal number of sixes, with one particular shot causing a stir as it shattered the window of a sponsor's car parked within the stadium.

The incident occurred during the fifth ball of the 19th over, bowled by Deepti Sharma. Ellyse Perry confidently stepped down the track and smashed a towering six over the long-on boundary, sending the ball crashing into the car's window. The unexpected turn of events left spectators in awe, and even Perry herself displayed a touch of remorse, acknowledging her mishap with an apologetic gesture, tapping her head over the damage caused to the car.

On the flip side, the UP Warriorz face a daunting challenge as they endeavor to chase down a formidable target of 199 runs to clinch victory. They have thus far lost 1 wicket for 56 runs on the board. Alyssa Healy is still intact in the middle and is batting well.