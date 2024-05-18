Advertisement

RCB take on CSK in Match No.68 of the IPL 2024 and it might be the most crucial match of the league stages. A lot depends on this game as qualification of both CSK and RCB is on the line. If CSK win then Chennai qualify for the IPL Playoffs and it RCB win by a bigger margin, then Bengaluru make it to the last four stages of IPL 2024. So RCB vs CSK is a virtual quarterfinal in IPL 2024. It is also Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni in what could be the last battle between the two cricket greats.

Before the game, let's take a look at how RCB can qualify for the IPL Playoffs and what they need to do in the RCB vs CSK match:-

CSK vs RCB: RCB's Qualification Scenario

Despite mounting a late charge with five consecutive wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) find themselves in a precarious position. With the last spot on the line, RCB have to beat CSK at all costs. RCB has 12 points currently at a net run rate of +0.387. At the same time, CSK is at 14 points with a net run rate of +0.528.

However, thanks to RCB's relatively healthy net run rate, they could clinch the fourth spot if they beat CSK by a healthy margin. RCB need to score a total of 200 runs or more in their first innings and beat CSK by a margin of 18 runs to overtake them on the net run-rate front.

However, if they bat second, RCB will have to win the match with at least 11 balls to spare.

If the match is abandoned due to rain, CSK qualify for the IPL Playoffs and RCB are knocked out.

If the DLS method comes into play and overs are reduced, RCB will still need to beat CSK by the same margin of runs or balls to spare. Eg:- In the worst scenario, if the match is reduced to only 5 overs, RCB score 80 runs, then they need to stop CSK at a score of 62. If batting second, they would need to chase CSK's total in 3.1 overs.

RCB vs CSK: Can Kohli power RCB to a win?

The odds are therefore stacked against the home side, which is the most in-form unit in the tournament's final stretch.

They've staged a spectacular comeback, securing five straight wins after enduring a six-match losing streak.

Orange Cap holder Kohli has been in phenomenal form with three fifties in last five innings as he is poised to ignite the field with yet another stellar show.

They will hope that skipper Faf du Plessis is back among runs, having capped single-digit scores in his last two outings.

Teams (from): RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar and Aravelly Avanish.

Match starts: 7.30 pm.

(with PTI inputs)