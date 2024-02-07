English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

RCB's England player Heather Knight pulls out of WPL

Women's Premier League (WPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a jolt on Saturday as their England recruit Heather Knight pulled out of the upcoming second season of the lucrative T20 league beginning February 23.

Press Trust Of India
Heather Knight
Heather Knight | Image:X
The Bengaluru-based franchise did not give any reason for Knight's pulling out but England cricketers involved in the WPL were in a dilemma, as staying back for the business end of the T20 League could lead to them missing out on their country's five-match T20I series in New Zealand.

Knight is the captain of the England team.

The final of WPL is scheduled for March 17 while the visiting England team's first T20I against New Zealand will be played in Dunedin on March 19.

RCB has named South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk as replacement for Knight.

"England captain Heather Knight has pulled out of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League 2024. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Nadine de Klerk as her replacement," the WPL said in a statement.

De Klerk, who bowls medium-fast and bats right-handed, has featured in 30 ODIs and 46 T20Is.

According to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has told players involved in the WPL that they will not be considered for the first three T20Is in New Zealand if they stay in India till the end of the T20 league.

The ECB is expected to name the England squad next week.

Besides Knight, other players due to feature in WPL 2024 are: Alice Capsey (Delhi Capitals), Issy Wong and Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians), Kate Cross (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt (UP Warriorz).

Lauren Bell, who was due to play for UP Warriorz, pulled out of the WPL on Friday, saying her priority was preparation for the tour of New Zealand.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

