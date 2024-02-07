Advertisement

In a remarkable exhibition of cricket talent, India set records by playing the shortest completed Test match and the longest T20 International in history, both in January 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The cricket world witnessed spectacular matches that had spectators on the edge of their seats. Let's go into the specifics of these astounding happenings.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

India beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series

India vs South Africa 2 match-Test series ended in 1-1 draw

India now holds the record for the shortest Test and the longest T20I match ever played so far

Also Read: Virat Kohli's brilliant fielding effort saves match for India - WATCH

Advertisement

The T20I Spectacle: India vs Afghanistan

India Clinches T20I Series 3-0

In a nail-biting third T20I against Afghanistan, India demonstrated its domination with an impressive total of 212/4. Rohit Sharma's magnificent knock of 121* off 69 balls was important in India's dominant performance. The match, however, took an unexpected turn when Afghanistan tied India's score, resulting in a dramatic Super Over.

Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube Steal the Show

Three significant takeaways from the match demonstrated India's dominance. Firstly, India completed a clean sweep in the T20 series, defeating Afghanistan 3-0. Second, Rohit Sharma's outstanding performance won him the Player of the Match award in the third T20I. Finally, Shivam Dube's steady performances throughout the season won him the coveted Player of the Series award.

Longest T20I Match so far: 2 Super Overs Drama

The intensity reached its peak during the Super Over, where India emerged victorious by 10 runs, clinching the series with an exclamation point. India's match against Afghanistan on Wednesday in the third T20 international made history as the longest T20I match to date, requiring not one but two super overs to determine the winner. Rohit Sharma's exceptional 121 not out off 69 balls propelled India to 212-4, while Afghanistan staged an impressive chase, culminating in a tie at 212-6. The two gripping super overs ultimately sealed India's 3-0 series victory, with Ravi Bishnoi's crucial two wickets in three balls in the second super over securing the win. Sharma's record-breaking fifth T20 century, combined with the dramatic turns of the super overs, made this match an unforgettable spectacle.

The Test Marvel: India vs South Africa

India Creates History with Shortest Test

Moving on to Test cricket, India played a historic Test match against South Africa at Cape Town in the first week of January. This clash, which lasted only 107 overs (642 balls), became the shortest Test match in history. India won the match by seven wickets, drawing the series 1-1.

Advertisement

Bowlers Shine in Cape Town

The performances of Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah characterised the Test match. Both bowlers delivered memorable periods, with each taking six wickets. The opening day saw 23 wickets fall, laying the groundwork for an exciting clash. India recovered from a dismal start of 0/6 in the first innings, and Aiden Markram's stunning century for South Africa was in vain.

Advertisement

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma scores record 5th T20I hundred

Rewriting History at Newlands

India's victory at Newlands was a historic milestone, as they broke their own record established against England in 2021 (842 balls). The team's tenacity and adaptability under difficult conditions demonstrated their Test cricket expertise.

January 2024 will be etched in the annals of cricket history as India, with its unparalleled performances, featured in both the shortest completed Test and the longest T20I. These achievements reflect the depth of talent and determination within the Indian cricket team, setting the stage for an exciting year ahead.