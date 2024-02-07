Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:47 IST

'The NEXT Legend': Yashasvi Jaiswal makes Tendulkar, Pietersen, Vaughan bow down to his brilliance

Superstars like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, & more share their applause for Yashasvi Jaiswal after his stellar display against ENG

Pavitra Shome
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 200 vs ENG
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 200 vs ENG | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yashasvi Jaiswal had the Englishmen sweating after his thunderous innings put Team India in the driver's seat. The 22-year-old opening batter put up a towering score and went on to make history as he batted throughout Day 1 and on Day 2 until he lost his wicket. Yashasvi aided the team when other batters failed to go over 356 runs and was a big reason for India to reach 396 runs in their first innings. Jaiswal earned plaudits from the fans, his teammates, and his opponents. 

3 Things you need to know

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 balls
  • Jaiswal is the third youngest Indian batter to score 200 runs
  • Yashasvi batted throughout Day 1, and at the beginning of Day 2   

Also Read: India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings were applauded by cricketers & legends

After Yashasvi Jaiswal put up his masterclass of a showcase against England, the cricket fraternity came forward to acknowledge Jaiswal's greatness and appreciated him over social media platforms. 

Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and more have shared their thoughts for the rising Team India opening batter.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, becomes 3rd youngest Indian to score a double 100 in Test cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 balls, which included 19 boundaries and 07 sixes. He was the highlight of the team and had a strike rate of 72.06. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:50 IST

