Yashasvi Jaiswal had the Englishmen sweating after his thunderous innings put Team India in the driver's seat. The 22-year-old opening batter put up a towering score and went on to make history as he batted throughout Day 1 and on Day 2 until he lost his wicket. Yashasvi aided the team when other batters failed to go over 356 runs and was a big reason for India to reach 396 runs in their first innings. Jaiswal earned plaudits from the fans, his teammates, and his opponents.

3 Things you need to know

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 balls

Jaiswal is the third youngest Indian batter to score 200 runs

Yashasvi batted throughout Day 1, and at the beginning of Day 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings were applauded by cricketers & legends

After Yashasvi Jaiswal put up his masterclass of a showcase against England, the cricket fraternity came forward to acknowledge Jaiswal's greatness and appreciated him over social media platforms.

Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and more have shared their thoughts for the rising Team India opening batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, you beauty, your bat has become a magic wand. Congratulations to a spectacular 200 runs! 🌟 Rewriting cricket history, one milestone at a time! #Yashasvi200 @ybj_19 #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/v7SzJ8e7CG — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2024

Jaiswal - one of the greatest stories in world sport! 🩵 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 3, 2024

A 41 year old and a 22 year old have made this such a wonderful passage of play this morning. Anderson is bowling like he is in a game and Jaiswal's temperament is something to admire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 3, 2024

Yashasvi my brother! 🤙

Only upwards from here 👏 pic.twitter.com/INULkr8roJ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 3, 2024

One LEGEND bowling to the next LEGEND in the making is so good to watch … @jimmy9 to @ybj_19 … Test cricket … Love it … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 3, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 balls, which included 19 boundaries and 07 sixes. He was the highlight of the team and had a strike rate of 72.06.