Updated March 4th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

RCB's Richa Ghosh showcases quick reflexes to pull off an MS Dhoni-styled stunner in WPL 2024- Watch

RCB Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh takes an absolute stunner to dismiss Grace Harris during the RCB vs UPW WPL 2024 match. Watch the incredible catch.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Richa Ghosh takes a stunner
Richa Ghosh takes a stunner | Image:WPL/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In match number 11 of the WPL 2024, RCB and UPW are locking horns to move further up in the league standings. Both the teams are level with two victories apiece, and the vie for the third win has turned into a high-scoring encounter. Batting first RCB have put on a massive total of 98 on the board.

WPL: Richa Ghosh pulls off a stunner while keeping the wickets

Courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's 80-run knock and Elyse Perry's neat striking in the end, Royal Challengers Bangalore have amassed 198 on the board. In reply, UP Warriorz have showcased the intent from the outset. UP were going 10 in over however suffered a double whammy when Kiran Navgire and Chamari Athapaththu departed in quick succession. Captain Alyssa Healy however has held her end but on the other wickets are falling. Healy also witnessed the dismissal of Grace Harris and was perhaps in the best position to see the spectacle.

RCB wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Grace Harris. Sophie Devine had the bowl and based on what it has transpired it is clear that Harris had a pre-meditated shot in her mind. She went for the unorthodox reverse scoop only to see an airborne Ghosh pulling off a spectacular catch. Take a look at the brilliance of Ghosh.

Since it was excellence personified from the top drawer, the quick reflexes of Ghosh could be compared with the legendary wicket-keeper of India, MS Dhoni.

WPL RCB vs UPW: Match nicely set up

Though UP have lost four wickets, runs have continued to flow so far. Alyssa Healy is going strong and has completed her 50. She currently has assistance from Deepti Sharma. UPW are 104/4 after 11.4 overs. They still have a mountain to climb thus pendulum could swung anyway.

