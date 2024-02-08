English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Richa Ghosh’s brisk 34 takes India Women's to 147/6 against Australia in T20I series decider

India squandered a rollicking start to lose four wickets for six runs and were tottering at the halfway stage after Shafali Verma (26) and Smriti Mandhana (29) set the stage for a strong first-innings total.

Press Trust Of India
Richa Ghosh
Richa Ghosh | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Richa Ghosh’s brisk 34 saved India Women the blushes as they posted 147 for six against Australia in their series-deciding third and final T20I here on Tuesday.

India squandered a rollicking start to lose four wickets for six runs and were tottering at the halfway stage after Shafali Verma (26) and Smriti Mandhana (29) set the stage for a strong first-innings total.

Advertisement

India were 51 for 1 after the powerplay but slipped to 66/4 after 10 overs losing wickets in a cluster. But Ghosh’s knock gave India a fresh lease of life as India added 81 runs in the second half.

Ghosh smacked three sixes and two fours in her quickfire 28-ball innings before departing in the final over when Ashleigh Gardner cleaned her up.

Advertisement

Additionally, vital contributions from Deepti Sharma (14), Amanjot Kaur (17, 14 balls, 2x4) and Pooja Vastrakar’s six off the innings' last ball gave India a total to fight with.

Shafali cracked three fours off Garth in the fourth over to mark a strong start for India, adding 39 for the first wicket but against the run of the play the opener was caught behind off Megan Schutt while attempting a slog.

Advertisement

Shafali cracked six fours to make 26 from 17 balls.

Mandhana danced down the track off Gardner to clear long on for the first six of the game and followed it up with a four over cover as India made a rapid start.

Advertisement

But Australia came roaring back to strike thrice with Annabel Sutherland (2/12) bouncing out Jemimah Rodrigues, who was caught at deep square leg.

Gardner took a superb low diving catch in front of her when Mandhana hit one towards deep midwicket off Georgia Wareham (2/24).

Advertisement

With the responsibility of shepherding a faltering innings falling on Harmanpreet Kaur’s shoulders, the skipper disappointed yet again with the bat.

Garth bowled a slower one but Harmanpreet was way too early into her drive, getting an inside edge which crashed onto the stumps and left India gasping for breath from 60 for one to 66 for four.

Advertisement

Harmanpreet, who was dismissed for three, registered her sixth single-digit score in as many outings.

Ghosh and Deepti then teamed up to lift India out of trouble with a 33-run stand for the fifth wicket, which not only steadied the ship but also brought them brisk runs at over seven per over.

Advertisement

Deepti did well to strike two fours but once again Australia made a breakthrough to keep control with Wareham returning to dismiss the all-rounder for 14 (18). 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement