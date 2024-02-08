Advertisement

Richa Ghosh’s brisk 34 saved India Women the blushes as they posted 147 for six against Australia in their series-deciding third and final T20I here on Tuesday.

India squandered a rollicking start to lose four wickets for six runs and were tottering at the halfway stage after Shafali Verma (26) and Smriti Mandhana (29) set the stage for a strong first-innings total.

India were 51 for 1 after the powerplay but slipped to 66/4 after 10 overs losing wickets in a cluster. But Ghosh’s knock gave India a fresh lease of life as India added 81 runs in the second half.

Ghosh smacked three sixes and two fours in her quickfire 28-ball innings before departing in the final over when Ashleigh Gardner cleaned her up.

Additionally, vital contributions from Deepti Sharma (14), Amanjot Kaur (17, 14 balls, 2x4) and Pooja Vastrakar’s six off the innings' last ball gave India a total to fight with.

Shafali cracked three fours off Garth in the fourth over to mark a strong start for India, adding 39 for the first wicket but against the run of the play the opener was caught behind off Megan Schutt while attempting a slog.

Shafali cracked six fours to make 26 from 17 balls.

Mandhana danced down the track off Gardner to clear long on for the first six of the game and followed it up with a four over cover as India made a rapid start.

But Australia came roaring back to strike thrice with Annabel Sutherland (2/12) bouncing out Jemimah Rodrigues, who was caught at deep square leg.

Gardner took a superb low diving catch in front of her when Mandhana hit one towards deep midwicket off Georgia Wareham (2/24).

With the responsibility of shepherding a faltering innings falling on Harmanpreet Kaur’s shoulders, the skipper disappointed yet again with the bat.

Garth bowled a slower one but Harmanpreet was way too early into her drive, getting an inside edge which crashed onto the stumps and left India gasping for breath from 60 for one to 66 for four.

Harmanpreet, who was dismissed for three, registered her sixth single-digit score in as many outings.

Ghosh and Deepti then teamed up to lift India out of trouble with a 33-run stand for the fifth wicket, which not only steadied the ship but also brought them brisk runs at over seven per over.

Deepti did well to strike two fours but once again Australia made a breakthrough to keep control with Wareham returning to dismiss the all-rounder for 14 (18).