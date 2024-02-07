Advertisement

The Major League Cricket began with a bang in the United States as Cricket enthusiasts came in in big numbers to watch the matches. With the first edition being a giant success, the second edition will take place from July 4th, 2024. Ahead of the second season, Australian Cricket legend Ricky Ponting is being touted to join an MLC franchise.

3 things you need to know

Major League Cricket's second edition will take place from July 4th, 2024

USA will co-host the ICC T20 World Cup this year

Ricky Ponting could join an MLC franchise

Ricky Ponting opens up in MLC job, says offer under consideration

Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting has disclosed that he has received a coaching job offer from a Major League Cricket franchise. While speaking on Australian media outlet SEN, Ponting claimed that the MLC fell within his free time in July.

"We're not there yet, I haven't committed to anything just yet, but I've had some initial discussions [with Washington]. The time of the year sort of fits in okay for me, but I've got a really hectic off-season again. When I say off-season, there's no such thing as an off-season for cricketers anymore," the former Australian captain said.

"It's potentially another big year of time away if I want it, so there are things I've got to work through," Ponting said. "If I'm actually going to be commentating the T20 World Cup or not and if I'm not doing that, where does MLC fit in?" he added.

Currently, Ricky Ponting is a part of the Delhi Capitals and functions as the head coach of the Indian Premier League franchise. The Aussie Icon will be in India from March 2024 to be with the team as they begin their new campaign. The Delhi-based franchise will chase for the coveted IPL title this year.

Should Ponting sign with the Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket in the United States, he will become the biggest name ever connected to the competition.