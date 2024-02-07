English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Ricky Ponting could make Major League Cricket debut, Washington coaching job under consideration

Aussie Cricket icon Ricky Ponting opens up on receiving a coaching job offer from a franchise US' MLC league and said that he is taking it under consideration.

Pavitra Shome
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting at the Delhi capitals' dugout during an IPL match | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • 2 min read
The Major League Cricket began with a bang in the United States as Cricket enthusiasts came in in big numbers to watch the matches. With the first edition being a giant success, the second edition will take place from July 4th, 2024. Ahead of the second season, Australian Cricket legend Ricky Ponting is being touted to join an MLC franchise.

3 things you need to know

  • Major League Cricket's second edition will take place from July 4th, 2024
  • USA will co-host the ICC T20 World Cup this year
  • Ricky Ponting could join an MLC franchise 

Ricky Ponting opens up in MLC job, says offer under consideration

Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting has disclosed that he has received a coaching job offer from a Major League Cricket franchise. While speaking on Australian media outlet SEN, Ponting claimed that the MLC fell within his free time in July.

"We're not there yet, I haven't committed to anything just yet, but I've had some initial discussions [with Washington]. The time of the year sort of fits in okay for me, but I've got a really hectic off-season again. When I say off-season, there's no such thing as an off-season for cricketers anymore," the former Australian captain said.

"It's potentially another big year of time away if I want it, so there are things I've got to work through," Ponting said. "If I'm actually going to be commentating the T20 World Cup or not and if I'm not doing that, where does MLC fit in?" he added.

Currently, Ricky Ponting is a part of the Delhi Capitals and functions as the head coach of the Indian Premier League franchise. The Aussie Icon will be in India from March 2024 to be with the team as they begin their new campaign. The Delhi-based franchise will chase for the coveted IPL title this year.

Should Ponting sign with the Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket in the United States, he will become the biggest name ever connected to the competition.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:19 IST

