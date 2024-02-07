Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Rinku Singh's father delivering LPG cylinders has sent internet into meltdown, video goes viral

Rinku Singh found himself back in the spotlight when a video featuring his father, Khanchandra Singh, went viral across various social media platforms.

Vishal Tiwari
Rinku Singh's father
Rinku Singh's father | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Cricketer Rinku Singh rose to prominence as a key finisher for India in T20 cricket, making his international debut last year. He captured attention by delivering a memorable performance, smashing five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans (GT) and leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an exhilarating victory. 

3 things you need to know

  • After a brilliant IPL 2023 season, Rinku Singh received his maiden India call-up 
  • In 15 T20I matches for India, Rinku has scored 356 runs at an average of 89
  • Rinku Singh has also played 2 ODI matches for India in 2023

Rinku Singh's father delivers LPG cylinders

Recently, Rinku Singh found himself back in the spotlight when a video featuring his father, Khanchandra Singh, went viral across various social media platforms. The video, initially shared on January 21, has garnered widespread attention, accumulating over eight million views and continuing to rise. 

It has circulated on multiple social media platforms, sparking numerous reactions and responses from viewers.

Hailing from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, cricketer Rinku Singh has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 55 lakh in preparation for the IPL 2024 season. After the breakthrough IPL season, Rinku rebuilt his family home and hopes to make their lives even more comfortable in the future. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

