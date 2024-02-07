Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:02 IST
Rinku Singh's father delivering LPG cylinders has sent internet into meltdown, video goes viral
Rinku Singh found himself back in the spotlight when a video featuring his father, Khanchandra Singh, went viral across various social media platforms.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Cricketer Rinku Singh rose to prominence as a key finisher for India in T20 cricket, making his international debut last year. He captured attention by delivering a memorable performance, smashing five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans (GT) and leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an exhilarating victory.
3 things you need to know
- After a brilliant IPL 2023 season, Rinku Singh received his maiden India call-up
- In 15 T20I matches for India, Rinku has scored 356 runs at an average of 89
- Rinku Singh has also played 2 ODI matches for India in 2023
Also Read: 'Jasprit Bumrah deliberately stepped in Pope's way leading to inappropriate physical contact': ICC
Advertisement
Rinku Singh's father delivers LPG cylinders
Recently, Rinku Singh found himself back in the spotlight when a video featuring his father, Khanchandra Singh, went viral across various social media platforms. The video, initially shared on January 21, has garnered widespread attention, accumulating over eight million views and continuing to rise.
Advertisement
It has circulated on multiple social media platforms, sparking numerous reactions and responses from viewers.
Hailing from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, cricketer Rinku Singh has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 55 lakh in preparation for the IPL 2024 season. After the breakthrough IPL season, Rinku rebuilt his family home and hopes to make their lives even more comfortable in the future.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:02 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.