Updated January 20th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

Rinku Singh to receive Test call-up? Star-hitter included in India-A test squad ahead of ENG series

It looks like the red-ball call-up for southpaw Rinku Singh could happen soon as the batter has been named in the India A squad to battle the England Lions.

Pavitra Shome
Rinku Singh, Rohit Sharma
Rinku Singh celebrates hie half century with Rohit Sharma during the 3rd T20I match | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rinku Singh has turned a lot of heads with his incredible performance in the India-Afghanistan series. The star hitter, who broke out during the IPL 2023 season, was instrumental in India's 3-0 series sweep. The future of the Indian Cricket Team is bright if Rinku is there and if he can deliver his best as he is doing now. Rinku has shined in the white-ball formats, and it looks like a test call-up could be on the way soon.    

3 Things you need to know

  •  Rinku Singh was crucial in the Afghanistan series
  • The UP-based batter was instrumental as he helped the team win all three matches
  • In the 3rd T20I, Rinku stitched a remarkable partnership with Rohit Sharma

Also Read: India have found their left-handed MS Dhoni: Is R Ashwin right to make such a big statement?

Rinku Singh announced for 2nd & 3rd unofficial tests, named in India-A squad

After the T20I and ODI format, Rinku Singh could make his red-ball debut for the Indian Cricket Team. The UP-based southpaw batter has been named in the India-A squad for the second and third unofficial test matches against the England Lions. Another name that was on the list was Tilak Varma, who is a part of both matches. Rinku, however, will be in the final unofficial Test match.

Rinku Singh in action against Team India | Image: BCCI


Also Read: 'We tried but...': Rohit Sharma still dejected even after guiding India to victory against AFG

This could be an ideal time for Rinku Singh to make a mark in the red-ball format and make way to the Senior team. Rinku has made a lasting impression while facing white-ball, so there is no surprise that he cannot make a big impression there as well. 

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd Unofficial Test match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal.

India ‘A’ squad for the 3rd Unofficial Test match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

