Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

'Seems like you FORGOT, Let me REMIND YOU..': Rishabh Pant's latest Instagram post goes viral

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident in December 2022 while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee, his hometown.

Vishal Tiwari
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:RishabhPant/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, amidst his rehabilitation from injuries sustained in a road accident in 2022, has been dedicatedly putting in the work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Pant is expected to make a comeback to the sport during the IPL 2024 season in March-April. 

Rishabh Pant shares inspiring video ahead of comeback

Recently, Rishabh Pant intensified his training regimen and has now resumed net practice, gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Pant took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his rigorous training session, accompanied by a motivational quote, signifying his determination to make a strong comeback. 

Fans, eagerly anticipating his return, swiftly propelled the story to viral status on various social media platforms, showing unwavering support for the talented cricketer's journey back to full fitness.

Advertisement

“Seems like you forgot. Let me remind you…Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone? You didn’t have the answers then and couldn’t see the way and wanted to give up? You still kept going. Never forget that,” Pant wrote in the caption of his post. 

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident in December 2022 while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee, his hometown. Pant's car collided with a divider on the national highway. The 25-year-old cricketer was rushed to a hospital in Dehradun before being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.  

Pant is expected to make his comeback during the IPL 2024 season. He will be seen playing for his team Delhi Capitals. Pant is the captain of the team. In Pant's absence, David Warner led the side in IPL 2023. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

2 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

5 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

5 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

5 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

5 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

12 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

a day ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. England cricket team arrives in Rajkot after 10-day break in Abu Dhabi

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Reveals Their Daughter's Face For The 1st Time

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Women Uprising in Sandeshkhali: WB Govt Cornered Over Mass Rape Charges

    Politics News27 minutes ago

  4. WWE legend on how CM Punk can creatively make a difference

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  5. How This New Innovation Will Help Delhi Markets to Have Cleaner Streets

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement