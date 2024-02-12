Advertisement

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, amidst his rehabilitation from injuries sustained in a road accident in 2022, has been dedicatedly putting in the work at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Pant is expected to make a comeback to the sport during the IPL 2024 season in March-April.

Rishabh Pant shares inspiring video ahead of comeback

Recently, Rishabh Pant intensified his training regimen and has now resumed net practice, gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Pant took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his rigorous training session, accompanied by a motivational quote, signifying his determination to make a strong comeback.

Fans, eagerly anticipating his return, swiftly propelled the story to viral status on various social media platforms, showing unwavering support for the talented cricketer's journey back to full fitness.

Advertisement

“Seems like you forgot. Let me remind you…Remember when it was hard and it was overwhelming and you felt afraid and still walked alone? You didn’t have the answers then and couldn’t see the way and wanted to give up? You still kept going. Never forget that,” Pant wrote in the caption of his post.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident in December 2022 while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee, his hometown. Pant's car collided with a divider on the national highway. The 25-year-old cricketer was rushed to a hospital in Dehradun before being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.

Pant is expected to make his comeback during the IPL 2024 season. He will be seen playing for his team Delhi Capitals. Pant is the captain of the team. In Pant's absence, David Warner led the side in IPL 2023.