Star Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant, appears poised for a comeback to competitive cricket after a prolonged hiatus following an unfortunate car accident.

3 things you need to know

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident in December 2022

He was going to Uttarakhand from Delhi when he met with the accident

Pant is expected to make a return to cricket during IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant shares video of intense workout regime

Rishabh Pant recently shared his determination to return through a post featuring a workout, signaling his preparedness for the upcoming challenges. Pant is anticipated to lead the Delhi Capitals in the forthcoming IPL 2024 season.

In December 2022, Pant was involved in a car accident while traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. His Mercedes collided with a divider on the highway, overturning and catching fire. Despite the severity of the incident, Pant managed to break the windshield and exit the burning car.

He was initially taken to a hospital in Dehradun and later transferred to Mumbai for further treatment.