Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:57 IST
Rishabh Pant updates fan about his recovery process, shares video of his preparedness
Rishabh Pant recently shared his determination to return through a post featuring a workout, signaling his preparedness for the upcoming challenges.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Star Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant, appears poised for a comeback to competitive cricket after a prolonged hiatus following an unfortunate car accident.
3 things you need to know
- Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident in December 2022
- He was going to Uttarakhand from Delhi when he met with the accident
- Pant is expected to make a return to cricket during IPL 2024
Also Read: When cricket meets tennis: Kohli and Novak's mutual admiration club
Advertisement
Rishabh Pant shares video of intense workout regime
Rishabh Pant recently shared his determination to return through a post featuring a workout, signaling his preparedness for the upcoming challenges. Pant is anticipated to lead the Delhi Capitals in the forthcoming IPL 2024 season.
Advertisement
In December 2022, Pant was involved in a car accident while traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. His Mercedes collided with a divider on the highway, overturning and catching fire. Despite the severity of the incident, Pant managed to break the windshield and exit the burning car.
Advertisement
He was initially taken to a hospital in Dehradun and later transferred to Mumbai for further treatment.
Advertisement
Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:48 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.