Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Rishabh Pant updates fan about his recovery process, shares video of his preparedness

Rishabh Pant recently shared his determination to return through a post featuring a workout, signaling his preparedness for the upcoming challenges.

Vishal Tiwari
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:X/RishabhPant
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Star Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant, appears poised for a comeback to competitive cricket after a prolonged hiatus following an unfortunate car accident. 

3 things you need to know

  • Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident in December 2022
  • He was going to Uttarakhand from Delhi when he met with the accident
  • Pant is expected to make a return to cricket during IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant shares video of intense workout regime

Rishabh Pant recently shared his determination to return through a post featuring a workout, signaling his preparedness for the upcoming challenges. Pant is anticipated to lead the Delhi Capitals in the forthcoming IPL 2024 season.

In December 2022, Pant was involved in a car accident while traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. His Mercedes collided with a divider on the highway, overturning and catching fire. Despite the severity of the incident, Pant managed to break the windshield and exit the burning car. 

He was initially taken to a hospital in Dehradun and later transferred to Mumbai for further treatment.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

