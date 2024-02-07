English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

ROBBED at GUNPOINT: Ex-IPL star and West Indies all-rounder competing in SA T20 League attacked

The SA20 franchise then released a statement, saying that the West Indies player was safe and was provided all possible support after the incident.

Republic Sports Desk
SA20 player robbed at gunpoint
SA20 player robbed at gunpoint | Image:PTI/SA20
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former Mumbai Indians player and West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen faced a scary situation in Johannesburg as he was mugged while competing in the ongoing SA T20 League for his franchise Paarl Royals. The franchise then released a statement, saying that WI player was safe and was provided all possible support after the incident.

Allen was robbed outside his team hotel at gunpoint on January 25. Paarl Royals said he would be in action during the team's Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

"...Paarl Royals would like to state that the West Indian all-rounder is safe, and enjoying his time at the SA20 as he, along with his teammates and support staff, prepares for the all-important Eliminator on Wednesday," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The franchise works closely with the league to ensure the safety and well-being of its players and staff, while also allowing them to have free personal time as well.

"Following the incident, the player was provided with the necessary support by the franchise and the league, and was keen to continue his participation at the SA20, and has since been available for selection (twice also featuring in the playing XI for the Royals)," it added.

The SA T20 organisers released a statement to PTI where they asserted its commitment towards the safety and security of everyone involved.

"The league places utmost importance on ensuring the safety and security of every individual associated with the seamless operation of the league. Our commitment to safeguarding the well being of everyone involved is unwavering," a source close to the league said.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

