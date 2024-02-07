Advertisement

In Hyderabad on Sunday, England clinched a 28-run victory over India in the first Test of their five-match series. This win grants England a 1-0 lead in the ongoing contest. Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley emerged as key contributors to England's triumph in India, marking their second Test win in the country since 2012. Pope notched up an impressive 196 runs, while Hartley's seven-wicket haul played a pivotal role in limiting India from reaching the target.

3 things you need to know

This is the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad

This is the second time India lost a Test match at home under Rohit's captaincy

The second Test match is slated to be played in Vizag from Feb 2 onwards

Key Takeaways from IND vs ENG 1st Test

Rohit Sharma's Dull Captaincy: Despite being at the helm, Rohit Sharma's captaincy came under scrutiny as England managed to outmaneuver India. Questions have been raised about the strategy and decision-making on the field, and Rohit will undoubtedly face scrutiny as he seeks to lead the team in the remaining matches of the series.

Shubman Gill-Shreyas Iyer's Batting Struggles Continue: The batting partnership of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to make a substantial impact, continuing their recent struggles. The duo's inability to find their form raises concerns about the stability of India's middle order. The team management may need to reassess the Test batting lineup to address this persistent issue.

Ollie Pope's Batting Masterclass: Ollie Pope emerged as the star for England with a remarkable batting display, amassing an impressive 196 runs off 278 balls. His resilience and skill at the crease played a pivotal role in shaping England's innings and setting a challenging target for India. Pope's performance will undoubtedly boost England's confidence as they aim to maintain their lead in the series.

Tom Hartley's Spin Talent: Debutant Tom Hartley showcased his spin prowess by claiming a seven-wicket haul, dismantling India's batting lineup. His ability to exploit the conditions and deceive the Indian batsmen highlighted the significance of England's spin options. Hartley's exceptional performance in the spin department bodes well for England as they navigate the challenges of subcontinental conditions.

India's Reliance on Top-Order: The match emphasized India's heavy reliance on the top-order batsmen, especially with the struggles faced by the middle order. The team's batting success is often dependent on solid performances from the top three, and the management may need to address the vulnerability of the middle order to ensure a more well-rounded and resilient batting unit.

