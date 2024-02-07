Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Rohit's dull captaincy, Iyer-Gill struggle again: 5 things we learnt from India's defeat to England

In a thrilling showdown in Hyderabad on Sunday, England secured a nail-biting 28-run victory over India in the opening Test of their five-match series.

Vishal Tiwari
Team India
Team India | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In Hyderabad on Sunday, England clinched a 28-run victory over India in the first Test of their five-match series. This win grants England a 1-0 lead in the ongoing contest. Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley emerged as key contributors to England's triumph in India, marking their second Test win in the country since 2012. Pope notched up an impressive 196 runs, while Hartley's seven-wicket haul played a pivotal role in limiting India from reaching the target.

3 things you need to know

  • This is the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad
  • This is the second time India lost a Test match at home under Rohit's captaincy
  • The second Test match is slated to be played in Vizag from Feb 2 onwards

Also Read: 'Jasprit Bumrah deliberately stepped in Pope's way leading to inappropriate physical contact': ICC

Key Takeaways from IND vs ENG 1st Test

Rohit Sharma's Dull Captaincy: Despite being at the helm, Rohit Sharma's captaincy came under scrutiny as England managed to outmaneuver India. Questions have been raised about the strategy and decision-making on the field, and Rohit will undoubtedly face scrutiny as he seeks to lead the team in the remaining matches of the series.

Shubman Gill-Shreyas Iyer's Batting Struggles Continue: The batting partnership of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to make a substantial impact, continuing their recent struggles. The duo's inability to find their form raises concerns about the stability of India's middle order. The team management may need to reassess the Test batting lineup to address this persistent issue.

Ollie Pope's Batting Masterclass: Ollie Pope emerged as the star for England with a remarkable batting display, amassing an impressive 196 runs off 278 balls. His resilience and skill at the crease played a pivotal role in shaping England's innings and setting a challenging target for India. Pope's performance will undoubtedly boost England's confidence as they aim to maintain their lead in the series.

Tom Hartley's Spin Talent: Debutant Tom Hartley showcased his spin prowess by claiming a seven-wicket haul, dismantling India's batting lineup. His ability to exploit the conditions and deceive the Indian batsmen highlighted the significance of England's spin options. Hartley's exceptional performance in the spin department bodes well for England as they navigate the challenges of subcontinental conditions.

India's Reliance on Top-Order: The match emphasized India's heavy reliance on the top-order batsmen, especially with the struggles faced by the middle order. The team's batting success is often dependent on solid performances from the top three, and the management may need to address the vulnerability of the middle order to ensure a more well-rounded and resilient batting unit.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

