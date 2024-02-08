Advertisement

Team India had a superb time in the 2nd T20I match in Indore as they defeated Afghanistan to clinch the series with a 2-0 lead. the Men in Blue were commanding throughout the game as they put up a good display. Virat Kohli made his return to the T20 Format to make his case for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to be hosted in the US and West Indies. Take a look at a couple of takeaways from the 2nd IND vs AFG match

3 things you need to know

Team India won the second T20I match by six wickets.

India leads the series by 2-0 over Afghanistan

The third match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Five Takeaways as all roads lead to T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup will take place this year in June, and Team India will aim to end the ICC title drought. The Men in Blue need to make an impact in the tournament, and preparations have seemingly begun from the Afghanistan series. As the T20 WC comes closer, here are a few takeaways that were noticeable in the second match of the IND-AFG series.

Rohit fails... AGAIN!

Fans expected to see a roaring Rohit Sharma in the second T20I match. But the Skipper faltered and was unsuccessful in making an impact after he was dismissed for a duck. Concerns may arise over the batter's form, who had an incredible performance in the ODI World Cup. All eyes will remain on the third match and whether or not the skipper can put up some productive numbers.

Dube could be trouble for Hardik

While Rohit Sharma could not perform up to expectations, one of the positive aspects was to witness Shivam Dube putting up a major contribution. The all-rounder shined with the bat as he was able to pick up half-centuries in both matches and also took at least a wicket with the ball. With Dube's intent and pace, it looks like Hardik Pandya's position might be in trouble.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Ideal choice made by Rohit & Dravid

Coach Rahul Dravid and Skipper Rohit Sharma came back to their senses after they picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and dropped Shubamn Gill in the 2nd T20I. Jaiswal racked up good numbers with the bat and picked up a successful run-out dismissal, courtesy of his athletic prowess.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli on the pitch during the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I | Image: BCCI

Axar Patel stamps authority

Axar Patel snapped wickets in both matches and was successful in limiting the Afghan batters. It has proved yet again that spinners can do magic in the match and Axar did the same with his bowling skills.

Virat Kohli shows new INTENT in T20I return

One of the reasons that the Holkar Stadium was packed was Virat Kohli. The batter made his return in the T20Is and put up a decent contribution with the bat. Kohli smacked 29 off 16 balls, which is enough to prove that he has the intent in the format. If Virat can showcase his prowess, it will be beneficial for the Indian Cricket Team in the T20 World Cup.