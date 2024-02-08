English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Rohit's repeated failure, Dube puts pressure on Hardik: 5 things we learnt from IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Take a look at the takeaways from the 2nd T20I match between India and Afghanistan as the roads lead to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma gets out for a duck in IND vs AFG match
Rohit Sharma gets out for a duck in IND vs AFG match | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Team India had a superb time in the 2nd T20I match in Indore as they defeated Afghanistan to clinch the series with a 2-0 lead. the Men in Blue were commanding throughout the game as they put up a good display. Virat Kohli made his return to the T20 Format to make his case for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to be hosted in the US and West Indies. Take a look at a couple of takeaways from the 2nd IND vs AFG match 

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Team India won the second T20I match by six wickets.
  • India leads the series by 2-0 over Afghanistan
  • The third match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru 

Also Read: 'These videos are fake. It's disturbing to see': Sachin Tendulkar slams blatant misuse of technology

Advertisement

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Five Takeaways as all roads lead to T20 World Cup 

The T20 World Cup will take place this year in June, and Team India will aim to end the ICC title drought. The Men in Blue need to make an impact in the tournament, and preparations have seemingly begun from the Afghanistan series. As the T20 WC comes closer, here are a few takeaways that were noticeable in the second match of the IND-AFG series.

Advertisement

Rohit fails... AGAIN!

Fans expected to see a roaring Rohit Sharma in the second T20I match. But the Skipper faltered and was unsuccessful in making an impact after he was dismissed for a duck. Concerns may arise over the batter's form, who had an incredible performance in the ODI World Cup. All eyes will remain on the third match and whether or not the skipper can put up some productive numbers.

Advertisement

Dube could be trouble for Hardik

While Rohit Sharma could not perform up to expectations, one of the positive aspects was to witness Shivam Dube putting up a major contribution. The all-rounder shined with the bat as he was able to pick up half-centuries in both matches and also took at least a wicket with the ball. With Dube's intent and pace, it looks like Hardik Pandya's position might be in trouble. 

Advertisement

Also Read: 'HE HASN'T SCORED A SINGLE RUN in this series': Rohit Sharma lambasted for horror show in T20 return

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Ideal choice made by Rohit & Dravid

Coach Rahul Dravid and Skipper Rohit Sharma came back to their senses after they picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and dropped Shubamn Gill in the 2nd T20I. Jaiswal racked up good numbers with the bat and picked up a successful run-out dismissal, courtesy of his athletic prowess.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli on the pitch during the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I | Image: BCCI

Axar Patel stamps authority

Axar Patel snapped wickets in both matches and was successful in limiting the Afghan batters. It has proved yet again that spinners can do magic in the match and Axar did the same with his bowling skills.

Virat Kohli shows new INTENT in T20I return

One of the reasons that the Holkar Stadium was packed was Virat Kohli. The batter made his return in the T20Is and put up a decent contribution with the bat. Kohli smacked 29 off 16 balls, which is enough to prove that he has the intent in the format. If Virat can showcase his prowess, it will be beneficial for the Indian Cricket Team in the T20 World Cup

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement