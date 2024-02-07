Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:44 IST

'Koi bhi garden mein ghumega toh...': Angry Rohit Sharma abuses India teammates, video goes viral

In a clip that is making rounds in social media, Skipper Rohit Sharma can be heard tossing out slurs to his teammates on the stump mic!

Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI
Team India is hosting England in a five-match Test series, with the second match taking place in Visakhapatnam. India has put up a score of 396, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterstroke. With England in the batting zone, India has been dominating with the ball, and they seem to be in command of the game. Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and more have been troubling the Englishmen as they are struggling to take a lead.

3 Things you need to know

  • The India vs England 2nd Test Match is taking place in Vizag
  • India has put up a score of 396
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs and has made history 

Also Read: India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and updates

Angry Rohit Sharma heard on stump mic, calls out a teammate with an abusive slur 

During the India vs England Test match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Rohit Sharma was seemingly upset over the sloppy fielding done by the players of the Men in Blue.

In a clip that is circulating social media, The Indian Cricket Team captain could be heard hurling an abusive slur towards one of his teammates. Rohit has often been seen interacting in a very entertaining style. The clip that is making rounds shows him saying, 'Koi bhi garden me ghumega,' with the abusive slur coming afterwards. 

Also Read: DADA's ultimatum to BCCI: Ganguly's BOLD message to Rohit-Rahul, calls out 'drop in batting quality'

Team India seems to be in the driver's seat against England as they have dominated on the bowling side and have not allowed the team to gain upward momentum. Bumrah's two-wickets in a searing spell gave India much-needed momentum after Zak Crawley attacked the home team spinners to ensure England reached 155 for four at tea on day two of the second Test here on Saturday. Skipper Ben Stokes (5 batting) and Jonny Bairstow (24 batting) were in the middle at the break with England still trailing India by 241 runs.

England collected runs 123 runs in 27 overs in the afternoon session.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

