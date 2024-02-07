Advertisement

Team India is hosting England in a five-match Test series, with the second match taking place in Visakhapatnam. India has put up a score of 396, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterstroke. With England in the batting zone, India has been dominating with the ball, and they seem to be in command of the game. Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and more have been troubling the Englishmen as they are struggling to take a lead.

3 Things you need to know

The India vs England 2nd Test Match is taking place in Vizag

India has put up a score of 396

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 209 runs and has made history

Angry Rohit Sharma heard on stump mic, calls out a teammate with an abusive slur

During the India vs England Test match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Rohit Sharma was seemingly upset over the sloppy fielding done by the players of the Men in Blue.

In a clip that is circulating social media, The Indian Cricket Team captain could be heard hurling an abusive slur towards one of his teammates. Rohit has often been seen interacting in a very entertaining style. The clip that is making rounds shows him saying, 'Koi bhi garden me ghumega,' with the abusive slur coming afterwards.

Team India seems to be in the driver's seat against England as they have dominated on the bowling side and have not allowed the team to gain upward momentum. Bumrah's two-wickets in a searing spell gave India much-needed momentum after Zak Crawley attacked the home team spinners to ensure England reached 155 for four at tea on day two of the second Test here on Saturday. Skipper Ben Stokes (5 batting) and Jonny Bairstow (24 batting) were in the middle at the break with England still trailing India by 241 runs.

England collected runs 123 runs in 27 overs in the afternoon session.