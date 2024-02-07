Advertisement

Currently, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is at the helm of a five-match Test series against England, guiding the team that features several relatively young faces. Sarfaraz Khan and Saurabh Kumar, two uncapped players were recently added to the squad as replacements for injured KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Team India has already lost the first Test match and is under immense pressure to do well in the upcoming second game.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma during the Visakhapatnam Test as India takes on a transformed England side led by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. However, before we discuss the serious stuff, let's go back in time a little and rediscover the fact that Rohit Sharma once acted in a Bollywood film that also featured some of his current and former teammates such as Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, and Harbhajan Singh.

Advertisement

3 things you need to know

India lost the first Test match against England in Hyderabad by 28 runs

Rohit Sharma personally did not do well in the game, scoring just 63 runs

India dearly missed some of its veteran stars such as Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami

Also Read: 'Rohit completely switched off, Under Virat's captaincy..': Michael Vaughan's blunt verdict on India

When Rohit Sharma acted in a Bollywood film

The 2009 film ‘Victory’ was directed by Ajit Pal Mangat and was released in January. The film centered around this fictional cricketer called ‘Vijay Shekhawat’, who realizes his aspiration of representing his country at the biggest of stages. Now-forgotten actor Harman Baweja portrayed the lead role of Vijay, supported by a cast that included Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, and Amrita Rao.

The movie's promotion was done around the fact that it had 44 active and former international cricketers from various countries including the likes of the current India captain Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Shoaib Malik, Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh and more.

Advertisement

India vs England, 2nd Test

As far as the second Test match is concerned, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out, while three players have been included in the squad in their place - Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar. Rajat Patidar, who was earlier added as a replacement for Virat Kohli, is likely to feature in the playing XI.

Advertisement

India will look to make a comeback in the series after losing the first Test by 28 runs. India dominated the first three days of the Hyderabad Test, however, Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley turned the game in England's favour with their performances. The second Test is slated to be played in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6.