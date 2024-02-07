Advertisement

India on Sunday suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of England in the first Test of their five-match series in Hyderabad. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma lost the first Test match by 28 runs thanks to some brilliant individual performances by England players Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley. While Pope scored a fabulous 196 runs in England's second innings to help his side take a crucial lead, Hartley restricted India from chasing down a low total of 231 runs in the final innings.

3 things you need to know

This is the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad

This is also the first time India lost a Test match at home after taking a 100+ runs lead

The second Test match between India and England will commence on February 2

Also Read: 'Jasprit Bumrah deliberately stepped in Pope's way leading to inappropriate physical contact': ICC

Advertisement

Wasim Jaffer's advice for Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has suggested captain Rohit Sharma demote himself in the Test batting order. This advice comes a day after India lost the first Test match against England in Hyderabad. Jaffer said that Rohit should go down at the No. 3 position to allow Shubman Gill to open the batting along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Advertisement

Jaffer took to social media to share his opinion. He said the fact that Shubman Gill is having to wait for his turn to bat is not helping him in his performance in Test cricket. Jaffer stated that Rohit plays spin well and there should be no problem if he sends Gill to open the batting and himself comes down at the No. 3 spot.

"Gill and Jaiswal should open and Rohit should bat at no.3 in 2nd test in my opinion. Waiting to bat for his turn isn't helping Shubman, it's better he opens the inn. Rohit plays spin really well, so batting at no.3 should not worry him too much," Wasim Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Gill and Jaiswal should open and Rohit should bat at no.3 in 2nd test in my opinion. Waiting to bat for his turn isn't helping Shubman, it's better he opens the inn. Rohit plays spin really well, so batting at no.3 should not worry him too much. #INDvENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 29, 2024

After the victory in the first Test match, England will be high on confidence and will be looking forward to the second game. The second Test match is scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second match due to injury concerns. Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar have been added to the India squad as their replacements.

