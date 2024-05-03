Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 16:01 IST
'That's why Rohit Sharma is so highly regarded': Rohit's gesture for snubbed Rinku Singh lauded
After the T20 World Cup snub, the BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that the decision around Rinku Singh was the hardest to make.
In a display of exemplary leadership, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma showcased his compassion in a candid conversation with Rinku Singh, who has been omitted from the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The BCCI on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the marquee ICC event and KKR's explosive middle-order batter Rinku Singh failed to find a place in the main team.
Tom Moody lauds Rohit Sharma for his incredible gesture
Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody lauded Rohit Sharma's kind gesture, emphasizing the significance of open communication, especially after a player is dropped from the team.
The encounter between Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh occurred at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the practice session that took place before the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Mumbai Indians (MI) clash on May 3. Rinku Singh's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad has stirred controversy, prompting scrutiny of the selection process.
Tom Moody commended Rohit Sharma for his sincerity and transparency in addressing Rinku Singh's situation, highlighting the challenges of communicating such decisions.
"It's always hard speaking to someone who's been left out, particularly under those circumstances. That's why Rohit Sharma is so highly regarded around the playing group. He is a very good leader," remarked Tom Moody.
The BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that the decision around Rinku Singh was the hardest to make. During a press conference, Agarkar explained why Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill were not included in the squad. He said that the decision to leave them out was purely based on the combination and because they wanted to keep extra bowling options.
India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed
Published May 3rd, 2024 at 15:51 IST