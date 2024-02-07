Advertisement

In a spectacular T20 showdown on January 17th, India triumphed over Afghanistan in an action-packed Super Over, securing a 3-0 series victory. After a fiercely contested match, India posted a formidable 212/4, featuring a standout performance by Rohit Sharma, who blasted 121* off 69 deliveries. Afghanistan's response led by Gulbadin Naib's 55* off 23, resulted in an impressive 212/6. In the Super Over, India's Rohit Sharma's aggressive 11 off 3 and Ravi Bishnoi's exceptional 2/1, led to their victory by 10 runs.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma made his first T20I appearance in 14 months

India beat Afghanistan by 3-0 in the T20I series

Rohit Sharma eyes to lead India in the T20I World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma scored his 5th T20I century against Afghanistan

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, has the unique distinction of being the player with the most amount of sixes in a T20I century, having hit five of them. In the international T20 format, he is also the second-highest run-scorer. In addition to these achievements, Sharma created history by being the first batsman to score a century in a T20I against five different countries.

Although India had already won the first two games of their T20I series against Afghanistan, the third game was an incredible drama. India had a difficult situation as they batted first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, losing four wickets for just 22 runs.

After scoring zeros in the first two games of the series, Rohit Sharma made his mark for the first time. Even though India lost early wickets and the conditions were not in their favour, he stuck to his game and scored his fifth century in T20I matches. After November 2018, this was his first T20I century-scoring inning since then.

With his first-ever century against South Africa in 2015, Rohit Sharma's road towards T20I hundreds got underway. He broke the record for the quickest century at that time in 2017 when he scored his second T20I century against Sri Lanka. Sharma scored two more T20I hundreds against England and the West Indies throughout the eventful year of 2018.

Rohit Sharma returned to the shortest format in style, scoring India's maiden T20I century in 2024, after a four-year hiatus. His incredible 122-run performance against Afghanistan cemented his place as the only player to score T20I century against five different countries. He will now be seen in action against England, leading India in a 5-match test series that starts on January 25, 2024, in Hyderabad.