Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:55 IST
Rohit Sharma arrives in a private helicopter in Dharamsala after attending Ambani family festivities
After attending the Ambani Family festivities, Rohit Sharma has finally landed in Dharamshala ahead of the IND vs ENG Test match and will now join the team.
Team India has reached Dharamshala and is undergoing preparations and acclimatizing themselves to the weather ahead of the final IND vs ENG Test match. The Men in Blue have sealed the series win with a 3-1 lead and have dominated the Three Lions despite not having the veteran odds. The Team secured a massive achievement without the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami. With just two days left to the match-up, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has finally reached Himachal Pradesh, and he did it in style.
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma arrives in Dharamshala on a private helicopter, fans gather to get a glimpse
Indian Cricket Team skipper Rohit Sharma finally arrived in Dharamshala ahead of the fifth IND vs ENG Test match at the HPCA Stadium. Rohit flew in a private chopper, which landed at the Kangra District Badminton Association Ground. He will now join Team India in training ahead of the Final Test match of the IND vs ENG series.
Rohit Sharma walked out of the chopper and went towards a car that was ready for him. The fans took out their phones to catch a glimpse of the Indian Cricket Team skipper.
The skipper seems to be in a jovial mood as he is coming off fresh from Jamnagar, Gujarat, where he and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, attend the pre-wedding function of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Apart from Rohit, superstar cricketers like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Dwayne Brazy, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran, Ishan Kishan, and more were invited to the grand gala.
Team India has been a rampant force under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, and it was clearly on display in the ongoing red-ball series. The Men in Blue secured three consecutive wins while losing the opening Test match. It will be a critical showdown at Dharamshala, as the players will be tested in the unique atmosphere of the venue. The Final IND vs ENG Test match will take place from March 7th onwards.
Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:24 IST
