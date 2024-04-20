Advertisement

In a recent episode of the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Rohit Sharma opened up about a deeply personal and emotionally charged incident from the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. When asked about his experience playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Rohit shared a story that stands as a testament to the competitive spirit and tenacity of the game.

Rohit Sharma shares interesting story about his daughter's birth

"I played one Boxing Day Test match at the MCG which was in 2018. It was good and even though we won the match, it was quite daunting," Rohit Sharma began. He then recounted a particular day of the Test that coincided with an important event in his personal life. "I remember Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were batting in the end and they forged a partnership of more than 100 runs. That was the day I was supposed to go back to India for my daughter's birth."

The Australian bowlers, known for their grit and determination, refused to give Rohit Sharma an easy exit. "But Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon denied me that flight because they hung in there and they batted the whole day," Rohit recalled. Their resilience on the field forced Rohit to postpone his departure and stay committed to his team's cause.

However, the tale has a silver lining. "After we won the Test match, I went straight to the airport from the ground and then I went back home," Rohit shared. Despite the delay caused by Cummins and Lyon's stubborn partnership, India emerged victorious, marking a historic moment as it was the first time India had won a Test series in Australia. This triumph was followed by another Test tour victory for India in 2020-21, cementing their growing prowess on Australian soil.

Rohit Sharma welcomed his child, a daughter named Samaira on December 30, 2018. Rohit's story is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices players often make, balancing their professional commitments with personal milestones. It also showcases the intense competitive spirit that drives players to give their all on the field, even at the cost of missing significant life events.