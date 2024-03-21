Advertisement

Team India picked up one of the grandest wins in Test Cricket after they defeated the Test cricket powerhouse, England. Despite missing out on veteran stars like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and more, Rohit and company delivered a groundbreaking performance after they lost the opening Test match against the Three Lions. Recently, the skipper recalled the monumental series win and expressed his delight in working with some upcoming talent in Indian Cricket.

Also Read: WATCH | Hardik Pandya shows maturity, goes to Rohit Sharma and HUGS him

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma revels on working with youngsters at IND vs ENG series, also applaud Pope, Jaiswal & Siraj

The India against England Test series included five debutants - Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, and Devdutt Padikkal - as India demonstrated resilience despite losing the first Test match in Hyderabad. Skipper Rohit Sharma remarked that he enjoyed the company of his young, naughty colleagues and that he was brimming with emotion as they made their debuts during India's historic 4-1 Test series victory over England. In his secondary Instagram handle Team RO, the skipper expressed his feelings. "Personally, I really loved playing with them. All of them are very mischievous.

Advertisement

"I knew most of them well, and what their strengths are and how they want to play the game. It was just for me to give them the comfort by talking about how good they are and the good things they have done in the past. The way they responded to me and Rahul bhai (coach Rahul Dravid) was superb," Rohit said.

"I was lost in the debut of all these boys. Their parents were also there, there were a lot of emotions. I really enjoyed seeing their debuts," he added.

Also Read: Glen Maxwell & Siraj humorously mimics Virat Kohli during net practice

Advertisement

Rohit also highlighted Sarfaraz Khan's debut and revealed that he played with his father, Naushad, at the Kanga League when he was a youngster. The skipper also applauded Ollie Pope's ton as his subline second-inning knock guided England to a win at the Hyderabad Test.

Rohit cited Yashasvi Jaiswal's double hundred in India's first innings score of 396 and Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning nine-wicket spree in Vizag as the key factors in the series' levelling.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)