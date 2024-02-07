Advertisement

India skipper Rohit Shama firmly believes that their "time will come" to win an elusive ICC trophy, a milestone they have been chasing for the past decade.

The recent World Cup 2023 final loss to Australia saw India's quest for an ICC title stretch to 10 years with their last victory dating back to the Champions Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

"The last three years have been great. Except winning the finals of ICC trophies, we have won everything," Rohit said while talking to JioCinema on the sidelines of their opening Test against England here.

"That’s one thing we’ve not been able to accomplish, but I think time will come. All we need to do is stay in a good mindset, not worry too much about the past, because you can’t change the past.

"What you can change is what is going to come next, so all of us are quite focussed on that. We are playing our hearts out." After being runners-up in the T20I World Cup in 2014, the team faced semi-final exits in the 2015 ODI World Cup, the 2016 T20 World Cup, and the 2019 ODI World Cup.

The agony continued with defeats in the finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy along with a semi-final loss in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

They also lost the finals of the first two World Test Championship cycles.

No number-game

Sharma, known for his aggressive style of strokemaking, further spoke about his approach to captaincy.

"I wanted to bring about certain change, players going out there and playing with a lot of freedom. I wanted to take the statistical side of cricket out of this team.

"Numbers are overrated. In India, we do talk a lot about numbers and all of that. I got five hundreds in the 2019 World Cup, but we still lost. The hundreds don’t matter.

"I may think about them may be 20 years later after I retire, but what did we get? I wanted the trophy.

"If you don’t win trophies, I don’t think those 5-6 hundreds make too much sense. Team sport is all about winning trophies, not about individual accomplishments," he added