Rohit Sharma's 'Let's be Champions Together' Message Ahead of India's CT 25 Opener vs Bangladesh in Dubai Goes VIRAL | WATCH

All eyes will be on Indian captain Rohit Sharma as the side start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Dubai today versus Bangladesh . The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) and a full-house is expected. It is India's first game and every match is important in the Champions Trophy 2025. Every team plays three group-stage matches and one loss could mean detrimental. Ahead of the much-awaited game against Bangladesh, Rohit had a message for fans.

‘Let’s be champions together’

“From Barbados to India—we were made to feel like champions, and we felt like champions. Along with us, I am sure you felt like champions too. Months later, we begin our quest to become champions once again. We have trained, tournament mandates done, now it is time to go all out on the field. For the team, for you fans, and for the nation that will be chanting our names, as always. So, let’s do this again, you & us—let’s be champions together," Rohit said in a BCCI video.

Ind vs Ban PREVIEW

Team India, given their history against Bangladesh, would start overwhelming favourites. India has played Bangladesh on 41 occasions, winning 32 times. At Dubai, it would be interesting to see how the strip behaves as it is a fresh pitch that would be used for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit and Co. would not like to take the game lightly as a single loss could mean the end of the road.

India vs Bangladesh: Squads For The Champions Trophy 2025 Match

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.