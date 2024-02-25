Advertisement

At the close of day three in the 4th Test Match of the series, England set a target of 192 runs for India to chase. In their second innings, England scored 145, with standout performances from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Jonny Bairstow. Indian bowlers, spearheaded by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, were highly effective with Ashwin securing a five-wicket haul. As play concluded, India stood at 40/0 with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease, leaving them with 152 runs to win on the final day of the test match.

Rohit Sharma reaches 4000 Test runs during Ranchi Test against England

Rohit Sharma achieved a big milestone in Test cricket, scoring 4000 runs during an aggressive performance on the third day of the Ranchi Test against England. Leading from the lead, Sharma's unbroken effort of 24 runs from 27 balls helped India reach 40/0 at stumps on Day 3. Along with his scorching effort, Sharma scored his 1000th Test run against England.

The Indian captain had an outstanding performance on Day 3, leading a good team effort. Following Dhruv Jurel's stunning 90, India demonstrated their bowling ability by sweeping England out for a modest 145 runs. Sharma's strategic tactics, like introducing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with the new ball, paid off. Despite Akash Deep's amazing three-wicket haul in the early session of Day 1, Sharma's leadership propelled India to a dominating position. Ashwin wrecked havoc on England's top order in the first 20 overs of the second innings, removing Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root. Sharma's tactical move paid off. This started England's batting collapse, which was made worse by the efforts of Kuldeep Yadav, who completely destroyed the rest of England's batting order.

Rohit Sharma showed aggressive determination on the third day, driving the charge to chase the 192-run total England set for India's last innings with just 8 overs remaining. The opener got things going with a brisk hit of 24* that contained four boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin expressed confidence in the team's present position in the series and recognised Sharma's crucial contribution at bat. In the backdrop of the fourth Test match between India and England, India showed tenacity following their defeat on Day 2 at 177/7. Dhruv Jurel put up a remarkable display in his developing career with a determined innings of 90 runs. With Jurel's assistance, India managed to score 307 runs overall, just short of England's 353. Continuing this momentum, India's bowling performance was outstanding on Day 3.

India is in a strong position going into the fourth day of the contest; they need to score 152 runs to win with all 10 wickets intact.