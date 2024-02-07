English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Rohit Sharma & team take up drills, net practice at Uppal Stadium ahead of ENG series in HYD - WATCH

Rohit Sharma and Team Indian have reached the Uppal Stadium and taking up some necessary practice ahead of the IND vs ENG Test series.

Pavitra Shome
Team India
Team India takes up practice at Uppal Stadium | Image:X/@BCCI (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India will face a colossal challenge when they face the English national Cricket Team in home conditions. Both teams will battle in a five-match Test series, with the first match happening in Hyderabad. Ahead of the battle, the Indian Cricket squad members have reached their destination and have begun training ahead of the first match. Most of the team members, including captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, took up training together ahead of the showdown.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian squad against England in the first two tests
  • Virat Kohli is set to miss the first two tests due to a personal emergency
  • Team India have reached the Uppal Stadium

Also Read: White-ball specialist Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and company perform drills and net practice at Uppal Stadium

The Indian Cricket Team, led by Rohit Sharma, took up some practice ahead of the first red-ball match against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. In a video shared by the BCCI on X (Formerly Twitter), it showed the team arriving at the venue on a bus at 09:32 AM. The video featured stars like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, R Ashwin and more. At 10:15 AM, they then took up some drills. By 11:07 AM, they underwent net practice.

Advertisement

The team put out some sweat as they did some batting and bowling practice. The Men in Blue were also seen sitting together and having a chat as well.

Also Read: 'They won’t tire me out, I could get heaps': Bumrah set to clobber ENG's Bazball in Test series

Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli (Initially announced, but will not participate), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

Advertisement

Note: Since Virat Kohli pulled out of the two test matches, the Men’s Selection Committee will name a replacement soon.  

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Boy Missing for 22 Years, Returns to Mother as a Monk

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Govt to challenge EU's carbon tax proposal at WTO

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement