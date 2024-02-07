Advertisement

Team India will face a colossal challenge when they face the English national Cricket Team in home conditions. Both teams will battle in a five-match Test series, with the first match happening in Hyderabad. Ahead of the battle, the Indian Cricket squad members have reached their destination and have begun training ahead of the first match. Most of the team members, including captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, took up training together ahead of the showdown.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian squad against England in the first two tests

Virat Kohli is set to miss the first two tests due to a personal emergency

Team India have reached the Uppal Stadium

Also Read: White-ball specialist Rinku Singh named in India A squad for 2nd four-day match vs England Lions

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and company perform drills and net practice at Uppal Stadium

The Indian Cricket Team, led by Rohit Sharma, took up some practice ahead of the first red-ball match against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. In a video shared by the BCCI on X (Formerly Twitter), it showed the team arriving at the venue on a bus at 09:32 AM. The video featured stars like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, R Ashwin and more. At 10:15 AM, they then took up some drills. By 11:07 AM, they underwent net practice.

Advertisement

The team put out some sweat as they did some batting and bowling practice. The Men in Blue were also seen sitting together and having a chat as well.

Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli (Initially announced, but will not participate), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

Advertisement

Note: Since Virat Kohli pulled out of the two test matches, the Men’s Selection Committee will name a replacement soon.