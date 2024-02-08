Advertisement

On Monday, January 15, Joburg Super Kings all-rounder Romario Shepherd competed with his skipper Faf du Plessis' catch from the encounter against MI Cape Town at Kingsmead. In the fourth over of the innings, the West Indies international took a one-handed stunner on the edge of the circle at mid-wicket to eliminate Matthew Breetzke.

3 things you need to know

SA20 2024 is in full swing

Romario Shepherd picked up a sublime catch between the Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town match

The match is nicely set-up

Romario Shepherd stakes a one-handed blinder during SA20 game

After left-arm bowler Nandre Burger bowled one onto the body on a good length, the opening batter attempted to clear the infield with a dazzling whip through the on-side. He appeared to have made a decent connection, but Romario Shepherd used his height to pull it out of thin air.

The all-rounder had to dive full stretch to his right, at a great height, and time and execute his jump flawlessly.

WHAT A CATCH, ROMARIO SHEPHERD.....!!! 🤯🔥



We are witnessing some mad catches in SA20.pic.twitter.com/wJDxRznm1P — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2024

As the batting enters the middle overs, Romario Shepherd has been added to the bowling attack. The all-rounder struggled against MI Cape Town, giving for 49 runs in three overs while collecting Liam Livingstone's wicket.

Shepherd, on the other hand, had a good cameo with the bat, scoring 34 runs off 19 pitches and finishing second in the run chase.

Faf du Plessis, the skipper of the Joburg Super Kings, is recognized for being one of the best fielders in international cricket despite his age. He recently took a fantastic catch against MI Cape Town to dismiss Dewald Brevis.

Batting first MICT put on a competitive 145 runs on the board. In reply, Joburg are on course to get the job done. As per latest update, the JSK are 34/1 after 6 overs.