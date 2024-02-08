English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

Romario Shepherd takes one-handed blinder during Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town SA20 game- WATCH

Romario Shepherd took a sensational catch during SA20 2024 game between Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town. Watch the magnificent take of Shepherd.

Prateek Arya
SA20
SA20 | Image:SA20/X
On Monday, January 15, Joburg Super Kings all-rounder Romario Shepherd competed with his skipper Faf du Plessis' catch from the encounter against MI Cape Town at Kingsmead. In the fourth over of the innings, the West Indies international took a one-handed stunner on the edge of the circle at mid-wicket to eliminate Matthew Breetzke.

3 things you need to know

  • SA20 2024 is in full swing
  • Romario Shepherd picked up a sublime catch between the Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town match
  • The match is nicely set-up

Romario Shepherd stakes a one-handed blinder during SA20 game

After left-arm bowler Nandre Burger bowled one onto the body on a good length, the opening batter attempted to clear the infield with a dazzling whip through the on-side. He appeared to have made a decent connection, but Romario Shepherd used his height to pull it out of thin air.

The all-rounder had to dive full stretch to his right, at a great height, and time and execute his jump flawlessly.

As the batting enters the middle overs, Romario Shepherd has been added to the bowling attack. The all-rounder struggled against MI Cape Town, giving for 49 runs in three overs while collecting Liam Livingstone's wicket.

Shepherd, on the other hand, had a good cameo with the bat, scoring 34 runs off 19 pitches and finishing second in the run chase.

Faf du Plessis, the skipper of the Joburg Super Kings, is recognized for being one of the best fielders in international cricket despite his age. He recently took a fantastic catch against MI Cape Town to dismiss Dewald Brevis.

Batting first MICT put on a competitive 145 runs on the board. In reply, Joburg are on course to get the job done. As per latest update, the JSK are 34/1 after 6 overs.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

