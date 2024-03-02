Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:19 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians updates: MI opts to bowl first
In the match 9 of WPL 2024, Smriti Mandhana's RCB will take on Nat Sciver-Brunt's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates of the RCB vs MI match here. Get instant updates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match here at this blog.
- Sports
- 1 min read
7: 13 IST, March 2nd 2024
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field first.
7: 12 IST, March 2nd 2024
Fans can catch the RCB vs MI WPL 2024 match on TV by turning to the Sports 18 channel. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
7: 10 IST, March 2nd 2024
The RCB vs MI match will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Live action will kick-star from 7:30 PM IST.
7: 09 IST, March 2nd 2024
Good evening folks! Today in the WPL 2024 action, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians. Both the teams almost have an identical statistics when on the points table, but today the numbers may adrift. Considering both the teams are in form, an intriguing contest is expected. Thus, stay at the space for live updates.
