LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:19 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians updates: MI opts to bowl first

In the match 9 of WPL 2024, Smriti Mandhana's RCB will take on Nat Sciver-Brunt's Mumbai Indians. Catch the live updates of the RCB vs MI match here. Get instant updates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match here at this blog.

RCB vs MI
RCB vs MI | Image: WPL
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians updates: Toss Update
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians updates: How to watch the match live?
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians updates: Venue and timing of the match
  • Listen to this article
7: 13 IST, March 2nd 2024

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field first.

7: 12 IST, March 2nd 2024

Fans can catch the RCB vs MI WPL 2024 match on TV by turning to the Sports 18 channel. The match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.

7: 10 IST, March 2nd 2024

The RCB vs MI match will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Live action will kick-star from 7:30 PM IST.

7: 09 IST, March 2nd 2024

Good evening folks! Today in the WPL 2024 action, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians. Both the teams almost have an identical statistics when on the points table, but today the numbers may adrift. Considering both the teams are in form, an intriguing contest is expected. Thus, stay at the space for live updates.

