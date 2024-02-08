Advertisement

India, the reigning champions, proved resilient in their hard-fought victory over South Africa, which earned them a spot in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final. Great batting efforts by skipper Uday Saharan and player Sachin Dhas helped India chase down the mark of 245 and set up an exciting summit encounter between Australia or Pakistan, the winners of the second semifinal match.

Also Read: OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

Advertisement

Sachin Dhas rescued Team India during U-19 World Cup semi-final match against South Africa

With four wickets lost for just 32 runs in the Under-19 World Cup semi-finals, Team India was in a dangerous position. At that point, it appeared unlikely that they would make it to the finals. But when right-handed hitter Sachin Dhas entered the field, the game's momentum significantly shifted. Against South Africa, Dhas had an incredible 96-run innings that turned the tide of the match. With a strike rate above 100, the 19-year-old batsman showed impressive strokeplay despite the difficult circumstances on the Binoni surface. His batting talent was evident as he hit 11 boundaries and one six during his innings.

Advertisement

South Africa scored 244 runs in total while batting first. Despite the score's seeming modesty, the pitch's circumstances made it look intimidating. As a result, after losing four wickets in just 11.2 overs, Team India was in danger. But Sachin Dhas' forceful batting style changed the course of the match. In just 47 balls, he reached his half-century and forged an important century partnership with skipper Uday Saharan.

Team India's comeback was largely due to Sachin and Uday's combination, as they scored a century stand in just 113 balls. Uday scored a magnificent half-century and offered reliable support as Sachin aggressively targeted the bowlers. These two batsmen's crucial 171-run partnership ended South Africa's hopes of winning. Even though Sachin missed out on a century, his memorable performance helped Team India win and guarantee their spot in the U19 World Cup final for the 5th time in the history of the tournament.

Advertisement

Also Read: India's U-19 World Cup star's massive connection to Sachin Tendulkar

Advertisement

Sachin Dha’s iconic bat check story

The batting skill of Sachin Dhasa has attracted a lot of attention, especially in Pune, his hometown. Dhasa showed off his remarkable ability to strike boundaries during an under-19 tournament, shocking the organisers with the quantity of sixes he was able to knock. The organisers were so impressed with Sachin Dhasa's striking that they had to examine his bat, maybe because they couldn't believe how hard and accurately he struck the ball.