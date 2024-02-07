Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

Sachin Tendulkar applauds England's standouts Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley following win in 1st Test

India's legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar has hailed the effort of England in the 1st Test against India. England won the match by 28 runs.

Prateek Arya
Sachin Tendulkar and Ollie Pope
Sachin Tendulkar and Ollie Pope | Image:ANI/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
India's legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar has hailed the effort of England in the 1st Test against India. Tendulkar praised the never-say attitude of the English team in snatching the victory from the jaws of defeat. He also highlighted the standout players from the match as well, which according to him were Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley.

3 things you need to know

  • England beat India by 28 runs
  • Ollie Pope scored a blistering knock of 196 runs
  • Tom Hartley picked up 7 scalps in the 4th innings

Also Read | Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid register unwanted record as captain-coach duo

Sachin Tendulkar hails England's effort

Following the scenario that transpired in Hyderabad, the reactions on Team India's humbling loss against England have started to come by. While many experts have already highlighted what went wrong for India in the match, former India batter, Sachin Tendulkar has also come out to dwell some words about the incredible match-up between India and England. 

Tendulkar took to social media platform X and talked from both ends. While he commended England for carrying the belief of winning, for India he wrote introspection needs to be done where the team faltered.

The best stories are the ones with unexpected twists & 

Ollie Pope scripted one for his team. When the chips were down for his team he shone through with a combination of sound shot selection, staying positive and good footwork, especially against our spinners. This is surely a standout performance by an Englishman on Indian soil.

England fought back really well to win the 1st Test and set up an exciting series ahead. Even after being 5 down in the 2nd innings, they were able to add more than 250 runs and those partnerships cost us the game. Despite being ahead in the Test at one stage, India have ended up on the losing side and will have some thinking to do ahead of the next Test. For me, Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope were the standout performers.

Team India fell flat against the blazing Bazball in the 1st Test that took place in Hyderabad. Courtesy of Ollie Pope's magnificent knock of 196 runs and Tom Hartley's exceptional 7-wicket haul, Team India received a humbling defeat of 28 runs at home.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

