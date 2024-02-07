Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar shows he is still Master Blaster even at age of 50, surprises even Bhajji

Sachin Tendulkar smashed 27 off 16 balls including three boundaries. He also picked up a crucial wicket of Darren Maddy while bowling in the match.

Vishal Tiwari
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar | Image:Star Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sachin Tendulkar is still considered the ‘God of Cricket’ in his home country India and it is not without a reason. The Master Blaster, who retired from all forms of the game way back in 2013, still has it in him as he recently took part in the One World One Family (OWOF) Cup exhibition T20 match, where he performed well with both the bat and the ball. 

3 things you need to know

  • Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh captained the two teams in the OWOF Cup
  • The 50-year-old retired Indian cricketer put on an all-round show in the game
  • Tendulkar's team One World defeated One Family by 4 wickets

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: ICC unveils new stadium renders for the venue of IND vs PAK match in New York

Sachin Tendulkar turns the clock back 

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who was the captain of the One World team in the charity T20 match being held at Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, smashed 27 off 16 balls including three boundaries. He also picked up a crucial wicket of Darren Maddy while bowling in the match.   

Muttiah Muralitharan dismissing Sachin Tendulkar off his first delivery of the match was the biggest highlight. Both of these cricketers are considered the best of their generation with Muralitharan being the top wicket-taker in Tests and Sachin being the top run-scorer in ODIs and Tests.  

Bowling first, Sachin Tendulkar's One World team restricted Yuvraj Singh's One Family team for a score of 180/6 in 20 overs. One World needed 181 runs to win the match, which they secured with the help of South African Alviro Petersen (74) and cameos from Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, and Upul Tharanga. Irfan Pathan smashed the winning runs for the One World team as they won by 4 wickets. 
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

