Sachin Tendulkar is still considered the ‘God of Cricket’ in his home country India and it is not without a reason. The Master Blaster, who retired from all forms of the game way back in 2013, still has it in him as he recently took part in the One World One Family (OWOF) Cup exhibition T20 match, where he performed well with both the bat and the ball.

3 things you need to know

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh captained the two teams in the OWOF Cup

The 50-year-old retired Indian cricketer put on an all-round show in the game

Tendulkar's team One World defeated One Family by 4 wickets

Sachin Tendulkar turns the clock back

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who was the captain of the One World team in the charity T20 match being held at Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, smashed 27 off 16 balls including three boundaries. He also picked up a crucial wicket of Darren Maddy while bowling in the match.

Muttiah Muralitharan dismissing Sachin Tendulkar off his first delivery of the match was the biggest highlight. Both of these cricketers are considered the best of their generation with Muralitharan being the top wicket-taker in Tests and Sachin being the top run-scorer in ODIs and Tests.

Batting or bowling – why choose when you're Sachin Tendulkar? 🤩👊🏻



The legend is back to show us how it's done in the 'One World One Family Cup 2024'! 💪#Cricket pic.twitter.com/tRhsIM4pzR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 18, 2024

Bowling first, Sachin Tendulkar's One World team restricted Yuvraj Singh's One Family team for a score of 180/6 in 20 overs. One World needed 181 runs to win the match, which they secured with the help of South African Alviro Petersen (74) and cameos from Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, and Upul Tharanga. Irfan Pathan smashed the winning runs for the One World team as they won by 4 wickets.

