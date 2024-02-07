Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

'Key architect in scripting historic victory': Sachin Tendulkar lauds Windies star for Gabba heroics

West Indies were both undermanned and underrated going into the Test series against Australia but they still managed to demolish the World Test Champions.

Vishal Tiwari
Sachin Tendulkar on the left and West Indies Test team on the right
Sachin Tendulkar on the left and West Indies Test team on the right | Image:X/SachinTendulkar/7Cricket
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The West Indies men's cricket team on Sunday scripted history as they defeated Australia in the second Test of their two-match series in their own backyard. West Indies overcame the challenge at the Gabba, where Australia boast a favorable record. The Caribbean side won the match by 8 runs to level the series 1-1. 

3 things you need to know

  • The last West Indies won a Test match in Australia was way back in 1997
  • This is also the first time Australia have lost a pink ball Test match
  • Shamar Joseph picked up a seven-wicket haul in the final innings to help Windies win

Also Read: Shamar Joseph's 7-68 inspires West Indies to a stunning 8-run win over Australia

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Shamar Joseph

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media handle to heap praise on Shamar Joseph, who picked up a seven-wicket haul in the final innings of the second Test match to help his side register the historic victory on the Australian shores. Shamar picked up a total of 13 wickets in the two-match contest and was named both the ‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Series’ for his performances.   

“Shamar Joseph's remarkable spell to claim 7 wickets highlights the sheer grit and drama of Test cricket. This is the format that truly challenges and showcases a player's mettle. A key architect in scripting a historic victory for the West Indies in Australia after 27 years,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter. 

West Indies restricted Australia from completing the chase in the final innings as Joseph-led pace attack bowled the home side out for 207 runs. Australia needed 216 runs to win. Note, that Pat Cummins had declared Australia's first innings without closing the lead, which may have played a role in West Indies' win. 

Nevertheless, West Indies' victory in the second Test match will go down as one of the greatest wins in red-ball cricket. West Indies were both undermanned and underrated going into the Test series against Australia but they managed to demolish the World Test Champions with their grit and determination. 

Australia had won the first Test match in Adelaide by 10 wickets. Travis Head was the hero of the match because of his 119-run knock. 
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

