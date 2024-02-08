Advertisement

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to make a return to the cricket field as he gears up to face former teammate Yuvraj Singh in the 'One World One Family' Cup match scheduled for January 18. Tendulkar has retired from all forms of competitive cricket but he has made an exception for this charity event.

3 things you need to know

Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013

Tendulkar finished his career as the top run-scorer in ODIs and Tests

He played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League

Sachin Tendulkar starts preparation for OWOF Cup

In preparation for the charity game, Sachin Tendulkar recently engaged in an intense net training session at an indoor facility a couple of days before the match. The 50-year-old maestro will headline the OWOF Cup match alongside Yuvraj Singh at the Sai Krishna Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on January 18.

Taking to the indoor facility on January 15, just days ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, Sachin Tendulkar showcased his skills during the nets training session, executing his trademark leg glance and off-drive. He was seen wearing the same pads that he used to sport while playing for India.

On Monday, Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media urging companies to take action against fake AI-generated content that seeks to commit fraud by spreading misinformation. A fake video of Tendulkar was doing rounds on various platforms where he appears to be promoting an app, claiming that his daughter Sara Tendulkar plays it too. However, Tendulkar flagged the video as fake and urged authorities to take action.