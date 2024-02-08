English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Sachin Tendulkar to grace the field of cricket again, will take on Yuvraj's team in exhibition match

Sachin Tendulkar make an appearance on the field of cricket again. The Master Blaster will lead a side against former teammate Yuvraj Singh's side.

Prateek Arya
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
It has been over a decade since the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to the game of cricket. However, the unanimous cheer of "Sachin Sachin" still reverberates every now and now and fans still keep the desire to watch Sachin bat again. For those who cannot get enough of "The Little Master", Tendulkar is returning to the field and will grace the game of cricket in an exhibition match.

3 things you need to know

  • Sachin Tendulkar to make a one-off appearance
  • Tendulkar will play an exhibition match
  • Tendulkar played his farewell Test in November 2013

Sachin Tendulkar to return to the field of cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, the owner of some of the formidable records, will once again pick his armor with which he has scored countless runs. January 18, 2024, is the date when Tendulkar will once again grace the game. He will play in the "One World One Family Cup" at Sai Krishna Cricket Stadium, Bangalore.

The One World One Family Cup will feature a contest between two teams led by former Team India teammates, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. For those wondering, how to catch the match live? Update regarding that will be provided soon.

'Sachin Sachin' again

Having achieved everything that there was to achieve, Sachin Tendulkar carries the motivation and conviction of playing cricket at the age of 50 as well. Following his retirement, Tendulkar has intermittently been appearing on the field, each time leaving the fans with the opinion that the veteran still got it. Come January 18, there will be another spectacle as the iconic cover drives, the sumptuous straight drives, could again be on display, and of course, the crowd will once again go "Sachin Sachin."  

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

