Skipper R Sai Kishore came up with a phenomenal bowling performance as his seven-wicket match-haul in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C game helped Tamil Nadu trump Railways by an innings and 129 runs on the third day here on Sunday.

Railways began the day on 126 for two in their first innings against Tamil Nadu's 489 but were bowled out for 246 as pacer Sandeep Warrier and left-arm spinner Sai Kishore shared six wickets equally among them.

Pratham Singh (92 off 94 balls) looked formidable with the bat, but he fell to Warrier.

With the hosts enforcing the follow-on, things went from bad to worse for Railways, as it could manage just 114 in their second essay.

Pratham (29) top-scored again for the visitors. But Sai Kishore (4/43) and fellow left-arm spinner Ajith Ram (4/40) mopped up their batting unit.

In another Group C meeting at Mysore, tons from Mayank Agarwal (114), Devdutt Padikkal (103) and Nikin Jose (107) put Karnataka in the driver's seat against Goa.

Resuming the day at 251 for four, with Agarwal and Padikkal having walked back after scoring their hundreds overnight, Jose gave a hard time to the Goan bowlers before becoming the seventh man to be dismissed, falling to Darshan Misal, who bagged six wickets.

Eventually, the hosts declared at 498 for nine to gain a lead of 177 runs.

In the second innings, the visitors finished the day on 93 for one, trailing by 84 runs. Krishnamurthy Siddharth remained unbeaten on 57 for Goa.

Elsewhere, the remaining two Group C matches between Chandigarh and Gujarat and Punjab and Tripura were called off for the day due to bad light.

Brief scores: In Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu: 489 beat Railways: 246 & 114 (Pratham Singh 29; Ajith Ram 4/40, R Sai Kishore 4/43) by an innings and 129 runs.

In Mysore: Goa 321 & 93/1 (Krishnamurthy Siddharth 57 batting; Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/18) vs Karnataka: 498/9 (Mayank Agarwal 114, Devdutt Padikkal 103, Nikin Jose 107; Darshan Misal 6/134).

In Chandigarh: Gujarat: 86/2 (Sunpreetsingh Bagga 39; Jagjit Singh 2/27) vs Chandigarh.

In Mohali: Punjab 78/7 (Nehal Wadhera 33; Manisankar Murasingh 2/11) vs Tripura.