Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Sarfaraz Khan's brother might be Team India's future superstar after scintillating display in U19 WC

Musheer Khan took 109 balls to complete his century in the match against New Zealand at the ongoing U19 World Cup in South Africa.

Vishal Tiwari
Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Musheer Khan
Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Musheer Khan | Image:Instagram/Sarfaraz
Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother Musheer Khan is making a name for himself as he smashed his second century in the ongoing U19 World Cup on Tuesday. Musheer reached the three-digit mark during India's game against New Zealand at the ICC U19 event.

3 things you need to know

  • Musheer Khan earlier scored a century against Ireland U19 in the same tournament
  • He smashed a crucial 73 runs against USA U19 during India's previous game
  • Sarfaraz Khan recently earned his maiden India call-up for the England series

Also Read: Kohli out, Jadeja out, Rahul out: Time for Rohit Sharma to unleash the 'Gabba' spirit vs England

Musheer Khan smashed his second century of the U19 World Cup

Musheer Khan took 109 balls to complete his century in the match against New Zealand Under-19 and eventually got dismissed for 131 off 126 balls including 13 boundaries and three sixes. This after the Kiwis won the toss and elected to field first at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa. This is Musheer's second century in the ongoing U19 World Cup. 

Earlier, the 18-year-old scored a century against Ireland's U19 team to help India win by a massive 201-run margin. In December 2022, Musheer made his First-Class debut for Mumbai. He has played three FC matches thus far and has scored 96 runs. Musheer's elder brother Sarfaraz also plays for Mumbai and has been consistently scoring runs for the past few years

Sarfaraz Khan recently earned his maiden India call-up for the ongoing Test series against England. He has been added to the squad as a replacement for an injured KL Rahul. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

